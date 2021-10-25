THURS: Order a blizzard to benefit Phoenix Children's hospital during DQ's 'Miracle Treat Day'

PHOENIX — You can enjoy a treat and help support the life-saving efforts at Phoenix Children's hospital.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, Dairy Queen will host its yearly "Miracle Treat Day" where $1 from every Blizzard sold is given to Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

Here in Phoenix, the CMN hospital is Phoenix Children's. In Tucson, the campaign will benefit Tucson Medical Center.

More than 80 Dairy Queen locations in the Valley and northern Arizona are participating, and nearly 20 are participating in Tucson. Locally, the fundraising goal for PCH's Hope Fund is $90,000.

DQ's fall Blizzard flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Sea Salt Toffee Fudge, Reese’s Pieces, Oreo Mocha Fudge, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.