This week in Phoenix: Blink-182 to perform at Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Blink-182 is bringing its world tour to Footprint Center! The trio will be joined by Turnstile and Landon Barker Wednesday night!

The band is back together, and if you’re thinking of going to see them- here’s what you need to know for the Valley stop:



Date: Wednesday, June 14, at 7:30 p.m. — doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E. Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

Limited tickets are available, click here to see prices and seats available.

Concert parking information can be found here.

Taking a bag? It must be within the 14″ x 14″ x 6″; no backpacks are allowed. Click here to see the full list of item restrictions.

ON THE ROAD

Can’t make the Valley stop? The next tour date is June 16, for the BMO Stadium show in Los Angeles, California.

You can see the full tour schedule here.

