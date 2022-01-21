Popular Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky is hosting a pop-up in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Anyone who has spent a day or two visiting Pike Place Market or waited in line to visit the original Starbucks in Seattle, Washington, has probably noticed people waiting in another line to visit a Russian bakery called Piroshky Piroshky.

Good news for fans: Piroshky Piroshky is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for a pre-order pop-up on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Trevor's Liquor, near McDowell and Scottsdale roads.

Because it is a pre-order pop-up, all orders have to be placed ahead of time via their website. The deadline to order is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

There will be no on-site baking with this event, said Shawn Nichols, spokesperson for Piroshky Piroshky.

Piroshky is known for its Pirozhkis, or Russian meat and cheese pies, but they also have a variety of sweet and savory baked goods, as well as vegetarian options.

Nichols said this will be the bakery's second pop-up in Arizona, and that they were back because of "popular demand."

IF YOU GO:

Piroshky Piroshky pop-up at Trevor's Liquor (Feb. 16)

7340 E McDowell Rd. Scottsdale AZ, 85257

https://piroshkybakery.com/