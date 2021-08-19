Things To Do: What's happening in Phoenix this weekend? | Aug. 20-22

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions happening around town.

Thursday, August 19

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics

Where: Footprint Center (formerly PHX Suns Arena), 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $26+, varies by seat and section

Friday, August 20

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals

Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: $51, varies by seat and section

WWE Smackdown

Where: Footprint Center (formerly PHX Suns Arena), 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 4:45 p.m.

Cost: $20+, varies by seat and section

Phoenix Film Festival (through Aug. 22)

Where: Harkins Scottsdale 101, 7000 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Time: Various screenings

Admission: $15 per movie, multiple movie passes available

Mortimer Farms’ Strawberry Festival (Aug. 20-22)

Where: Mortimer Farms, 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewery, AZ 86327

Time: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cost: $14

Christopher Titus (Aug. 19-22)

Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix, 50 W. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Time:

Cost: $25-$35 (Stand Up Live has two drink minimum per person)

Saturday, Aug. 21

Arizona Rattlers vs. Frisco Fighters

Where: Footprint Center (formerly PHX Suns Arena), 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 6 p.m.

Cost: $20, varies by seat and section

Paradise Winds

Where: Musical Instrument Museum

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $23.50

Muppets cartoonist Guy Gilchrist signing (Aug. 21 & 22)

Where: Collectors Marketplace, 1945 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix AZ 85016

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

ONGOING ACTIVITIES

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of Bubbles

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibition

About: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

**Note: Pop! The Science of Bubbles is closed for maintenance, Aug. 18-20

Special exhibition: Robo Art

Where: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203

Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Cost: $9

About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

New exhibitions: 75,000,000 BC & Ologies!

Where: Arizona Museum of Natural History

Time: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: $7-$13

About: The "75,000,000 BC" exhibit looks at what Arizona was like 75 million years ago and its geology. "Ologies!" explores "science of Anthropology and Paleontology" and gives a behind-the-scenes look at museum work.

Special exhibition: Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Time: Hours vary throughout the week

Cost: $15-$17 online ($2 surcharge when bought at the museum)

About: The exhibition showcasing 80 gender-fluid and body-positive designs from the late designer Rudi Gernreich.

Special exhibition: And It’s Built on the Sacred

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Time: Wednesday - Sunday, opens at 11 a.m.

Cost: $7-$10

About: An installation from Jacob A. Meders that "reflects on the gentrification of Indigenous land and the handling of unwanted Euro-American religious objects."