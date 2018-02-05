PHOENIX - Are you looking for something to do this week?

We've rounded up the top events, festivals, concerts and festivals happening this week around the Valley.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 7)

Alice Cooper to perform special halftime concert

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $18+

Chris Hardwick (Feb. 8-10)

Where: Stand Up Live

Time: varies by night

Admission: $35

Jerry Seinfeld (Feb. 9)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Admission: $67.50+

Free movie: "Zootopia" at CityScape Phoenix (Feb. 9)

Where: CityScape in downtown Phoenix (paid parking available in underground garage)

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (movie starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Admission: Free

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Saturday and Sundays, Feb. 10 - April 1)

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $14 - $24 (discount at Fry's Food Stores). Tickets are $2 more at the festival box office. Children five and younger are free.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival (Feb. 10)

Where: Steele Indian School Park

Time: General admission in at 1 p.m. VIP in at 11:30 a.m. Last pour at 4:30 p.m. Event ends at 5 p.m.

Admission: $60 - $100. VIP is sold out. "Super VIP" is available.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets (Feb. 10)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $15+

Free movies in the desert: The LEGO Movie (Feb. 10)

Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Movie to start at 6:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

*** You can bring lawn chairs and blankets

*** This is not inside the aquarium. This is in the center courtyard



Arizona Street Eats Food Truck Festival (Feb. 10-11)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $12 - $15 for general admission, $65 - VIP. Food trucks will have $2 samples.

Heard Museum World Championship Hoop Dance Competition (Feb. 10-11)

Where: Heard Museum

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $7.50 - $18

American Ninja Warrior Experience (Feb. 10-11)

Where: University of Phoenix Stadium

Time: All day. View schedule.

Admission: $32 - $120 (Parking is $10 per vehicle)

Corks & Cactus (Feb. 10-11)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 1 p.m - 4:30 p.m.

Admission: $35 - $40

Greater Jewish Film Festival (Feb. 11 - 25)

Where: Various Harkins Theaters in Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe

Time: View schedule for movies times.

Admission: $12.25 per show ($13 at the door). Festival pass is $150.

"Hamilton" at ASU Gammage (through Feb. 25)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: varies by performance

Admission: varies by performance.

Related: How to sign-up for "Hamilton" lottery, chance at $10 tickets