Top 14 events to do this week around the Valley, Feb. 5-11, 2018

Josh Frigerio
11:46 AM, Feb 5, 2018
National tour of Hamilton . Image courtesy ASU Gammage.

PHOENIX - Are you looking for something to do this week?

We've rounded up the top events, festivals, concerts and festivals happening this week around the Valley.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 7)
Alice Cooper to perform special halftime concert
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $18+

Chris Hardwick (Feb. 8-10)
Where: Stand Up Live
Time: varies by night
Admission: $35

Jerry Seinfeld (Feb. 9)
Where: Comerica Theatre
Time: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Admission: $67.50+

Free movie: "Zootopia" at CityScape Phoenix (Feb. 9)
Where: CityScape in downtown Phoenix (paid parking available in underground garage)
Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. (movie starts at 6:30 p.m.)
Admission: Free

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Saturday and Sundays, Feb. 10 - April 1)
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $14 - $24 (discount at Fry's Food Stores). Tickets are $2 more at the festival box office. Children five and younger are free.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival (Feb. 10)
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Time: General admission in at 1 p.m. VIP in at 11:30 a.m. Last pour at 4:30 p.m. Event ends at 5 p.m.
Admission: $60 - $100. VIP is sold out. "Super VIP" is available.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets (Feb. 10)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $15+

Free movies in the desert: The LEGO Movie (Feb. 10)
Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura
Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Movie to start at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
*** You can bring lawn chairs and blankets
*** This is not inside the aquarium. This is in the center courtyard
 

Arizona Street Eats Food Truck Festival (Feb. 10-11)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $12 - $15 for general admission, $65 - VIP. Food trucks will have $2 samples.

Heard Museum World Championship Hoop Dance Competition (Feb. 10-11)
Where: Heard Museum
Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $7.50 - $18

American Ninja Warrior Experience (Feb. 10-11)
Where: University of Phoenix Stadium
Time: All day. View schedule.
Admission: $32 - $120 (Parking is $10 per vehicle)

Corks & Cactus (Feb. 10-11)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 1 p.m - 4:30 p.m.
Admission: $35 - $40

Greater Jewish Film Festival (Feb. 11 - 25)
Where: Various Harkins Theaters in Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe
Time: View schedule for movies times.
Admission: $12.25 per show ($13 at the door). Festival pass is $150.

"Hamilton" at ASU Gammage (through Feb. 25)
Where: ASU Gammage
Time: varies by performance
Admission: varies by performance.
