Arizona Renaissance Festival (Saturday and Sundays, Feb. 10 - April 1)
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60, Gold Canyon AZ 85118
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $14 - $24 (discount at Fry's Food Stores). Tickets are $2 more at the festival box office. Children five and younger are free.
Arizona Strong Beer Festival (Feb. 10)
Where: Steele Indian School Park
Time: General admission in at 1 p.m. VIP in at 11:30 a.m. Last pour at 4:30 p.m. Event ends at 5 p.m.
Admission: $60 - $100. VIP is sold out. "Super VIP" is available.
Free movies in the desert: The LEGO Movie (Feb. 10)
Where: Odysea in the Desert complex, Loop 101 and Via de Ventura
Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Movie to start at 6:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
*** You can bring lawn chairs and blankets
*** This is not inside the aquarium. This is in the center courtyard
Arizona Street Eats Food Truck Festival (Feb. 10-11)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Time: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $12 - $15 for general admission, $65 - VIP. Food trucks will have $2 samples.