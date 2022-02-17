Things To Do in Phoenix: 14 activities and events next week around the Valley | Feb. 21-27, 2022

PHOENIX — From cryptocurrency conferences and Justin Bieber to cheering on our winning Phoenix Suns, there's plenty to keep locals busy this week!

If you're looking for something to do this week, here's a list of activities, events, and festivals to check out around the Valley.

NFT Connect [nftconnect.one]: A two-day conference "focused on educating, informing, and entertaining leading organizations, smart projects, executives, and early adopters around NFTs, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and blockchains." Super Bowl star Snoop Dogg will also be performing at the event. It will be held at Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa, Feb. 22 & 23, with general admission tickets (2-Day Pass) starting at $199. The conference will be available both in-person and virtually. NFT Connect is a sponsor of ABC15.

Justin Bieber - Justice World Tour (Feb. 22)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $290+ (mostly Verified Resale tickets)

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (Feb. 23)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Jo Koy (Feb. 24)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $50+

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Feb. 25)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $33+

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Nights (Feb. 25)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $27+

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 27)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $47+

ONGOING ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

Arizona Renaissance Festival (Saturdays and Sundays, through April 3, 2022; Open Presidents Day)

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60 Gold Canyon AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., rain or shine

Cost: $19 for kids (5-12), $29 for adults; discounted tickets at Bashas'/Food City; season passes also available

Attack of the Bloodsuckers (through May 8, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular museum admission, $15-$20

Survival of the Slowest (Feb. 5 - Aug. 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: $15-$20 for museum admission, plus an additional $7-$9 for Survival of the Slowest access.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit (extended to April 30)

Where: 4301 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times each day

Cost: $40+

Chihuly at Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $15-$40 (included garden admission, reservations required)

Chihuly at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West

Time: Self-guided and guided tours; times vary

Cost: $18-$35 for self-guided, $25-$49 for guided

Treasures: Legendary Musical Instruments (through Sept. 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix AZ 85050

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$27, includes MIM admission