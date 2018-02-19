Things To Do: 14 events to check out this week around the Valley, Feb. 19 - 25

Lost Dutchman Days: carnival, games and rodeo (Feb. 23-25)
Where: Apache Junction, Arizona
Time: Carnival: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday; rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. each day
Admission: Admission to the carnival is $2 (parking is free); games and food are additional; rodeo admission is $10-$15.
Cavalia - Odysseo (Feb. 25 - March 18)
Where: Near McClintock and Loop 101 under the white tent
Time: Varies by performance; some matinees available
Admission: $39+ (does not include service fees); parking is $15.
Phoenix Vegan Food Festival (Feb. 24)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $25 - $30
Arizona Matsuri Festival of Japan (Feb. 24-25)
Where: Heritage Square, 115 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Admission: Free (Paid parking available at meters, nearby parking structures)