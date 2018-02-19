Things To Do: 14 events to check out this week around the Valley, Feb. 19 - 25

Dan Harper

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week around the Valley?

We've rounded up the top events, festivals, concerts, shows and activities happening around Phoenix.

WWE Monday Night Raw (Feb. 19)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $20+

WWE Smackdown Live! (Feb. 20)
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Time: 5:45 p.m.
Admission: $30+

G-Eazy - The Beautiful and Damned Tour (Feb. 20)
Where: Comerica Theatre
Time: 7 p.m.
Admission: $45+

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. ASU Sun Devils (Feb. 21)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Time: 1:10 p.m.
Admission: $15+

Lost Dutchman Days: carnival, games and rodeo (Feb. 23-25)
Where: Apache Junction, Arizona
Time: Carnival: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday; rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. each day
Admission: Admission to the carnival is $2 (parking is free); games and food are additional; rodeo admission is $10-$15.

Cactus League Spring Training begins (Feb. 23)
Where: Ten stadiums across the Valley
Time: View schedule
Admission: varies by stadium, seat and section

Fountain Hills' Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts (Feb. 23-25)
Where: Avenue of the Fountains, 16455 E Avenue Of The Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: Free (parking is free, too)

Canal Convergence: Water + Art + Light (Feb. 23-24, March 2-3)
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: Free

Cavalia - Odysseo (Feb. 25 - March 18)
Where: Near McClintock and Loop 101 under the white tent
Time: Varies by performance; some matinees available
Admission: $39+ (does not include service fees); parking is $15.

An Evening With Bill Maher (Feb. 24)
Where: Comerica Theatre
Time: 8 p.m.
Admission: $41+

Phoenix Vegan Food Festival (Feb. 24)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: $25 - $30

Arizona Matsuri Festival of Japan (Feb. 24-25)
Where: Heritage Square, 115 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
Admission: Free (Paid parking available at meters, nearby parking structures)

Glendale Folk and Heritage Festival (Feb. 24-25)
Where: Saguaro Ranch Park, 9802 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302
Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: Free

Hamilton (through Feb. 25)
Where: ASU Gammage
Time: Performance times vary by night; some matinees available
Admission: $200+

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show (through Feb. 25)
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Time: varies by event
Admission: $10-$15 (there may be a parking fee)

