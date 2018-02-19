Things To Do: 14 events to check out this week around the Valley, Feb. 19 - 25

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week around the Valley?

We've rounded up the top events, festivals, concerts, shows and activities happening around Phoenix.

WWE Monday Night Raw (Feb. 19)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Admission: $20+

WWE Smackdown Live! (Feb. 20)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Admission: $30+

G-Eazy - The Beautiful and Damned Tour (Feb. 20)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $45+

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. ASU Sun Devils (Feb. 21)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 1:10 p.m.

Admission: $15+

Lost Dutchman Days: carnival, games and rodeo (Feb. 23-25)

Where: Apache Junction, Arizona

Time: Carnival: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday; rodeo starts at 1:30 p.m. each day

Admission: Admission to the carnival is $2 (parking is free); games and food are additional; rodeo admission is $10-$15.

Cactus League Spring Training begins (Feb. 23)

Where: Ten stadiums across the Valley

Time: View schedule

Admission: varies by stadium, seat and section

Fountain Hills' Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts (Feb. 23-25)

Where: Avenue of the Fountains, 16455 E Avenue Of The Fountains, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free (parking is free, too)

Canal Convergence: Water + Art + Light (Feb. 23-24, March 2-3)

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Time: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Cavalia - Odysseo (Feb. 25 - March 18)

Where: Near McClintock and Loop 101 under the white tent

Time: Varies by performance; some matinees available

Admission: $39+ (does not include service fees); parking is $15.

An Evening With Bill Maher (Feb. 24)

Where: Comerica Theatre

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $41+

Phoenix Vegan Food Festival (Feb. 24)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $25 - $30

Arizona Matsuri Festival of Japan (Feb. 24-25)

Where: Heritage Square, 115 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Admission: Free (Paid parking available at meters, nearby parking structures)

Glendale Folk and Heritage Festival (Feb. 24-25)

Where: Saguaro Ranch Park, 9802 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Hamilton (through Feb. 25)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: Performance times vary by night; some matinees available

Admission: $200+

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show (through Feb. 25)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: varies by event

Admission: $10-$15 (there may be a parking fee)