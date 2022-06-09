There are 24-hour pie ATMs in the Valley, here’s how Pie Snob makes it happen

CHANDLER, AZ — The locally owned and operated bakery Pie Snob recently debuted their Chandler 24-hour pie ATM to supply the demand for their handmade pies.

“We sell handmade from scratch just like what your grandma used to make,” said Miranda Grause, district manager of Pie Snob. “Every ingredient that you see- like the caramel, the whip-everything is handmade, even the crust, we hand roll that ourselves.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Some pies on the menu include apple crumb, caramel apple, chocolate cream, key lime, strawberry rhubarb crumb, and butterscotch. Click here to see the full menu. And yes, Pie Snob sells more than just pies; they have homemade lemonade, coffee, and cheesecake.

PIE ATM

“The flavors that we typically carry in our ATM machines are just the weekly menu pies. We rotate our menu every Tuesday,” said Grause to ABC15. “We fill the vending machine two to three times a day.”

FROM A HOME GARAGE TO BRICK-AND-MORTAR

“The owner, she loves baking pies. First, she started baking pies for her friends [and] then [her] neighbors,” said the district manager of Pie Snob.

According to Grause, the owner started her pie business at home. She eventually ended up making a commercial kitchen in her garage.

The success led the owner to the opening of her first store location in Arcadia; other Valley locations followed.

FOURTH LOCATION COMING SOON

“So, the fourth location coming soon …. it’s going to be down Roosevelt Row,” said Grause. “The fourth location is expected to open at the end of summer. We are hoping to get an ATM at that location, we’re also thinking of getting one for our Arcadia location as well.”

WHERE TO GO

Store hours: Tuesday-Thursday [10 a.m.-6 p.m.], Friday- Saturday [10 a.m.- 8 p.m.], and Sunday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Pie Snob is closed on Mondays.

Arcadia: 3630 E Indian School Road

Uptown: 6522 N 16th St.



This location has a pie “ATM” machine.

Downtown Chandler: 250 S. Arizona Ave



This location has a pie “ATM” machine.

Downtown Phoenix

