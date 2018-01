GILBERT, AZ - A speakeasy-style cocktail bar is in the works for downtown Gilbert.

Co-owners Corey Potts and Nick Medina plan to open "The White Rabbit" on the lower level of the Heritage Court building near Gilbert Road and Cullumber Avenue.

It is believed to be the first speakeasy-style bar in Gilbert.

The 2,000-square-foot bar will focus on handcrafted cocktails, whiskey, wine and spirits, said Potts. It will not have a kitchen, but the owners plan to offer small bites.

Artist rendering

Potts described the bar's design as "industrial chic." Artist renderings show exposed air ducts and dark-colored hues, lounge-style couches and chairs, and community tables near the bar.

Construction is expected to start over the summer with an opening planned for October, according to a post on the bar's Facebook page.

In true speakeasy fashion, Potts said the bar will have a "secret" entrance.

You can sign-up for the bar's VIP list at, www.twr.bar.

Artist rendering