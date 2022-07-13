TEMPE, AZ — The 'Vine Tavern & Eatery’ will be closing its location near the ASU Tempe campus this summer after 36 years of serving that community and will “relocate” to Phoenix very soon.

According to Trent Robertson, general manager at the Apache location, the owner sold the property and they'll be closing the location later this month.

Robertson did not disclose to ABC15 why Joseph Kennedy, the owner, decided to sell the property… but did state the following: “All I can say is that we’re definitely going to miss the ASU area, but we’re looking forward to our new location as well.”

IF YOU GO:

Last day to stop by is July 23, 2022: doors open at 11 a.m.

Address: 801 E Apache Blvd in Tempe, Arizona.

THE “RELOCATION”

The 'Vine Tavern & Eatery’ will be moving into a former Angry Crab Shack location near 39th Street and Ray Road.

According to Robertson, who will be the general manager at this new location, the Tavern took over this property at the end of April and since then have been remodeling it.

“The Apache location…it was peppered with TVs and we always had the large sporting events going on- football Sundays and all that stuff- and so, we’ll continue with that,” said Robertson to ABC15, who also disclosed that this new location has been painted green on the inside, like the Apache location.

The grand opening for this new location is slated for August 2022.

When it’s open, here’s where to go: 3820 E Ray Rd, Ste. 30.