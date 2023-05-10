‘The VIG’ opens its sixth location in the Valley; take a look at the new Peoria location

PEORIA, AZ — Genuine Concepts has opened its sixth location of ‘The VIG,’ and now the West Valley has a new upscale neighborhood tavern to enjoy!

Grace Stufkosky “There’s portions of the venue that are very [lounge] and kind of [upscale casual],” said Woodbury.



In a previous interview with ABC15, Tucker Woodbury, founding partner at Genuine Concepts, shared that this new location is different from the other locations because it’s not a standalone storefront. The West Valley location is located within the Park West shopping center with other restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

Grace Stufkosky The tavern counts with a bar that has TVs wrapped around where guests are expected to enjoy sporting events.

Nonetheless, there are some elements of it that’ll remind frequent customers of the chain that they’re inside a VIG. One of those reasons is that AV3 Design Studio was the architecture firm used for the creation of this location.

“So, when we built a store like that - and you know we call it an upscale tavern - it's got that casualness and approachability of a tavern... We hope that when we build a ‘VIG,’ [anyone] feels comfortable going there,” said Woodbury.

Grace Stufkosky Tucker Woodbury collaborated with his wife, Trina Boyd, on the design elements for the interior of this Peoria location; Boyd has designed several other VIGs.

According to Woodbury, each VIG location gives a nod to its surroundings: “Out there [in the West Valley] the [inspiration] was Luke Air Force Base and kind of the history, so there’s just subtle touches, like the bar’s wrapped with airplane metal… with the rivets like the ones you see you’ll see on old fighter [planes],” he said.

IF YOU GO



Location: The VIG Park West [9824 W Northern Ave #1840] in Peoria.

Hours of operation: Monday–Thursday [11 a.m.–10 p.m.], Friday [11 a.m.- 11 p.m.], Saturday [10 a.m.- 11 p.m.] and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.