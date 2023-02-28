Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘The VIG’ is headed to Peoria, here’s what know about the restaurant’s opening date

Look inside the newest upscale neighborhood tavern out in the West Valley
Renderings of 'The VIG' in the West Valley.
AV3 Design
Renderings of 'The VIG' in the West Valley.
Renderings of 'The VIG' in the West Valley.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 17:25:51-05

PEORIA — Genuine Concepts is set to open its sixth location of ‘The VIG’ in the West Valley this spring!

Going beyond the famous dishes of this popular chain, here’s what you can expect about the new storefront.

A rendering of the new ‘VIG’ location that’s set to open at Park West.
A rendering of the new ‘VIG’ location that’s set to open at Park West.

Tucker Woodbury, founding partner at Genuine Concepts, tells ABC15 that this new location is different from the rest because it’s not a standalone storefront. There are, however, some elements of it that’ll remind frequent customers of the chain that they’re inside a VIG; one of the reasons is that AV3 Design Studio was the architecture firm used for the creation of this location.

“We have a square bar with -you know - the wrap around TVs- so you know- we’re not going to ignore the fact that people like to watch sporting events and especially in that location with that proximity to the arena and to the stadium,"said Woodbury.
“We have a square bar with -you know - the wrap around TVs- so you know- we’re not going to ignore the fact that people like to watch sporting events and especially in that location with that proximity to the arena and to the stadium,"said Woodbury.

“So, when we built a store like that- and you know we call It an upscale tavern- its got that casualness and approachability of a tavern… we hope that when we build a ‘VIG’ [anyone] feels conformable going there,” said Woodbury.

Tucker Woodbury collaborated with his wife, Trina Boyd, on the design elements for the interior of this Peoria location and has done so for several other VIGs.
Tucker Woodbury collaborated with his wife, Trina Boyd, on the design elements for the interior of this Peoria location and has done so for several other VIGs.

Each location gives a nod to its surroundings, according to Woodbury. “Out there [in the West Valley] the [inspiration] was Luke Aire Force Base and kind of the history- so there’s just subtle touches, like the bar’s wrapped with airplane metal… with the rivets like the ones you see you’ll see on old fighter [planes],” explained Woodbury.

“There’s portions of the venue that are very [lounge] and kind of [upscale casual],” said Woodbury.
“There’s portions of the venue that are very [lounge] and kind of [upscale casual],” said Woodbury.

According to Woodbury, “the restaurant itself is pretty much complete” but there have been supply-chain issues, such as with some high-voltage electric panels they’ve needed to come in.

The founding partner at Genuine Concepts tells ABC15 that “fingers are crossed” the opening of this location will happen the first week of April.

IF YOU GO

  • Slated opening date: April 2023
  • Location: The VIG Park West [9824 W Northern Ave #1840] in Peoria.

CHECK THIS OUT

A look at "The Genuine" in Phoenix

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!