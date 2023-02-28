‘The VIG’ is headed to Peoria, here’s what know about the restaurant’s opening date

PEORIA — Genuine Concepts is set to open its sixth location of ‘The VIG’ in the West Valley this spring!

Going beyond the famous dishes of this popular chain, here’s what you can expect about the new storefront.

AV3 Design



A rendering of the new ‘VIG’ location that’s set to open at Park West.

Tucker Woodbury, founding partner at Genuine Concepts, tells ABC15 that this new location is different from the rest because it’s not a standalone storefront. There are, however, some elements of it that’ll remind frequent customers of the chain that they’re inside a VIG; one of the reasons is that AV3 Design Studio was the architecture firm used for the creation of this location.

AV3 Design “We have a square bar with -you know - the wrap around TVs- so you know- we’re not going to ignore the fact that people like to watch sporting events and especially in that location with that proximity to the arena and to the stadium,"said Woodbury.

“So, when we built a store like that- and you know we call It an upscale tavern- its got that casualness and approachability of a tavern… we hope that when we build a ‘VIG’ [anyone] feels conformable going there,” said Woodbury.

AV3 Design Tucker Woodbury collaborated with his wife, Trina Boyd, on the design elements for the interior of this Peoria location and has done so for several other VIGs.

Each location gives a nod to its surroundings, according to Woodbury. “Out there [in the West Valley] the [inspiration] was Luke Aire Force Base and kind of the history- so there’s just subtle touches, like the bar’s wrapped with airplane metal… with the rivets like the ones you see you’ll see on old fighter [planes],” explained Woodbury.

AV3 Design “There’s portions of the venue that are very [lounge] and kind of [upscale casual],” said Woodbury.

According to Woodbury, “the restaurant itself is pretty much complete” but there have been supply-chain issues, such as with some high-voltage electric panels they’ve needed to come in.

The founding partner at Genuine Concepts tells ABC15 that “fingers are crossed” the opening of this location will happen the first week of April.

IF YOU GO

Slated opening date: April 2023

Location: The VIG Park West [9824 W Northern Ave #1840] in Peoria.

