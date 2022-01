The top spring 2022 events and festivals not to miss in Phoenix

PHOENIX — As we flip the calendar from 2021 to 2022, that means a stellar lineup of events and festivals are weeks away, including the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Barrett-Jackson, and — maybe — the start of the Cactus League's Spring Training.

If you're already itching to fill out that calendar, here is a list of some of the key events coming up and dates to know.

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY