Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

The Rabbit Hole: new 'prohibition-inspired cocktail bar' opens in Gilbert

The Rabbit Hole: new cocktail bar in Gilbert, Arizona
Nick Medina
Nick Medina
The Rabbit Hole: new cocktail bar in Gilbert, Arizona
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 14:02:48-04

GILBERT, AZ — The Rabbit Hole is now open in Gilbert and not only will you have to find it to get in, but you’ll have to make a reservation to be a guest on the list; yes, that means it’s a speakeasy bar with limited capacity.

“We like to think of it as an immersive experience… the idea is that when you come here, we want you to feel that you’re being transported back to the 1920s- like a prohibition cocktail bar,” said Joey Quatmann, the general manager.

TAILORED COCKTAILS

According to Quatmann, it's not common knowledge that during prohibition “there was a thriving cocktail culture,” and that era inspired the theme of the place.

Cocktails of The Rabbit Hole

“What makes our menu unique from other bars is [that] we kind of specialize in 'bartender choice' where….you specifically tell the bartender what you would like and the bartender will craft something on the spot,” said Quatmann.

THREE BARS, ONE LOCATION

The Rabbit Hole shares the building with two other bars — The White Rabbit Bar and The Parlour Room.

Other than The Rabbit Hole being a speakeasy bar, there’s another reason for why it shares the facility.

The Rabbit Hole: new speakeasy bar opens in the Valley

“We have this fictional character, known as Dr. O’Hare. And the idea is that he was a doctor during the 1920s and he had a manor…each one of these individual bars is all a different part of his mansion,” said Quatmann. “So you have the main bar, which is The White Rabbit which is you know the cocktail experience. You have The Parlour Room, which is a night club. And then you have The Rabbit Hole which is kind of a more intimate experience.”

IF YOU GO

  • Click here to make a reservation for The Rabbit Hole.
  • Location: 207 N Gilbert Road in Gilbert, Arizona.
  • Hours: Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!