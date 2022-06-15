The Rabbit Hole: new 'prohibition-inspired cocktail bar' opens in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — The Rabbit Hole is now open in Gilbert and not only will you have to find it to get in, but you’ll have to make a reservation to be a guest on the list; yes, that means it’s a speakeasy bar with limited capacity.

“We like to think of it as an immersive experience… the idea is that when you come here, we want you to feel that you’re being transported back to the 1920s- like a prohibition cocktail bar,” said Joey Quatmann, the general manager.

TAILORED COCKTAILS

According to Quatmann, it's not common knowledge that during prohibition “there was a thriving cocktail culture,” and that era inspired the theme of the place.

“What makes our menu unique from other bars is [that] we kind of specialize in 'bartender choice' where….you specifically tell the bartender what you would like and the bartender will craft something on the spot,” said Quatmann.

THREE BARS, ONE LOCATION

The Rabbit Hole shares the building with two other bars — The White Rabbit Bar and The Parlour Room.

Other than The Rabbit Hole being a speakeasy bar, there’s another reason for why it shares the facility.

“We have this fictional character, known as Dr. O’Hare. And the idea is that he was a doctor during the 1920s and he had a manor…each one of these individual bars is all a different part of his mansion,” said Quatmann. “So you have the main bar, which is The White Rabbit which is you know the cocktail experience. You have The Parlour Room, which is a night club. And then you have The Rabbit Hole which is kind of a more intimate experience.”

