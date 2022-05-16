The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails: new American gastropub to open in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Kyle and Erica Walters, a Valley couple, are getting ready to open their second location of The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails.

The American gastropub is set to open this fall in Scottsdale! The second location is on the north side of Via de Ventura just west of Loop 101.

QUICK VIEW: MENU ITEMS

According to the owner, Kyle Walters, some of their staple menu items include steak bites, ahi salad, and lemon-rosemary chicken.

It’s also worth mentioning that the local business does vegan, dairy-free & gluten-free modifications upon request.

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails



FIRST LOOK AT THE SECOND LOCATION

“We’ll have a patio that’s over 4,000 square feet and we’ll have 12-feet-tall glass sliding doors that’ll open up one entire wall to the patio,” said Kyle Walters to ABC15. “We’ll essentially have a very cohesive indoor, outdoor feel.”

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails | Estudio Design

LOCALLY OWNED

Kyle Walters and his wife, Erica, are the owners of The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails.

The couple opened their first location in Chandler in August 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to today, they’re now celebrating a new location that “means a lot” to them.

“There were days and nights that we were looking at each other wondering if we were going to have a restaurant in a couple months,” said Walters, when recalling what it felt to open his first location.

“For a couple years later, to not only survive the COVID [pandemic] time but thrive honestly… we started having record-breaking sales… as people were coming out of quarantine,” he added.

IF YOU GO

