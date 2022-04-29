The Green Corner Restaurant is opening a new location in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Green Corner Restaurant home of authentic Mediterranean food is expanding!

Their third location is expected to open by the end of May 2022 in north Scottsdale [10392 N Scottsdale roads suite #1433].

DISHES “FROM HOME” TO THE VALLEY!

According to Ash Abu Sharkh, co-owner of the Green Corner Restaurant, the restaurant is home to Syrian and Lebanon dishes. Their menu includes lamb chops, beef shawarma, al-Sham beef sandwich, falafel, and more. One of their specialties is their flatbread [Saj bread] which is handmade and used for the Shawarma.

The Green Corner Restaurant | Ash Abu Sharkh Left: Baklava- Top right: Al Sham Chicken Combo, Green Corner Combo- Bottom left: Gyro Plate,





Fun fact: Baklava is given for free with each entrée purchase. “It’s a type of dessert that’s really popular back in Middle East, and we make it with a lot of flavors,” said Sharkh. “One of the flavors that we do it is walnuts… we make it from scratch.”

A FAMILY BUSINESS

The Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant is owned by Ash Abu Sharkh, nephew, and Ebrahim Takkem, uncle. Sharkh is from Jordan and moved to Arizona in 2014 to peruse a master’s degree. Inevitably his plans changed.

According to the nephew, Takkem arrived in the United States in 2011 from Syria & always wanted to have his own restaurant. The duo came together as business partners and opened their first restaurant in 2016.

“In like 6 months we couldn’t handle the amount of customers-they kept coming- so we started hiring more people”, said Sharkh reminiscing about the beginning stages of the first restaurant, which’s success led them to open their second location in Chandler back in 2018.

SIMPLE BUT MEANINGFUL

According to Sharkh, the reason behind the name of the restaurant “Green Corner” is simple. Their first restaurant was in the corner of a shopping center in Mesa and the green represents the type of dishes they serve, “healthy food, tasty food [and] fresh food."

WHERE TO GO

Can’t wait to try it? The Green Corner Restaurant has two locations open.

