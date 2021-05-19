The Frederick on Missouri: New shopping complex highlights small businesses

PHOENIX — When Chantell Nighswonger was looking for a spot to open a second location of her boutique clothing store, she wanted a place that was close to nearby neighborhoods, a chance for more foot traffic, and at an affordable rent.

When she was unable to find it, she sought to create it herself.

"I call it sort of like a mini local mall, but in a much cooler setting," Nighswonger told ABC15.

She and her husband have spent the last two years renovating a former office complex and dental office into The Frederick on Missouri -- or The Fred -- on Missouri Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets, in Phoenix.

"We really loved that it was true to the 1960s. It's a beautiful mid-century low-profile building. So, we wanted to keep that. So we have the lower ceilings, but it feels very mid-century," she said.

There are six businesses open at the complex, a majority of them, independent, local, and female-owned businesses. A grand opening is being held on Saturday, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Later this fall, a coffee shop and bar, a restaurant, and a shaved ice concept are expected to open. There are also plans to add more landscaping, firepits, and small seating areas.

Here are the businesses currently open at The Fred:

Vida Moulin: A women’s clothing boutique in Phoenix that sells modern Bohemian clothing, swimwear, and accessories. This is Nighswonger’s business.

Creative Kind: A Tucson, Arizona-based gift shop that sells candles, mugs and tumblers, hats, postcards, and jewelry from Arizona artists and companies. They also have plans to put on craft workshops and DIY classes. Their store at The Fred is their first store in Phoenix.

Cricket & Ruby: A Scottsdale-based children’s boutique that sells clothing, some toys, and books. The store at The Fred is their second location.

Metalmark Fine Jewelry: A Denver, Colorado-based jewelry store that sells fine and custom jewelry, including necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

Form Floral: An artisan and specialty flower shop.

Melt by Melissa: A Scottsdale-based beauty shop that does brows, facials, skincare, and other services.

Here are the businesses opening later:

Batea Boutique: A Tucson, Arizona-based store that specializes in vintage clothing, home decor, and gifts. They are moving their Tucson store to Phoenix.

Mahalo Made: A dessert shop owned by radio personality Lady La that will sell Hawaiian shaved ice and steamed buns. It is expected to open sometime over the summer.

Berdena’s: A coffee shop in Old Town Scottsdale that sells specialty coffee drinks and pastries. They are opening a second location at The Fred. In the evening, Berdena’s will also sell beer and wine, Nighswonger said.

Visit www.thefredphx.com for more information.