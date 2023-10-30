Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

“Rally Time” in the stadium, fans on their feet! Nicole Gutierrez

Texas fans made it Chase Field. Nicole Gutierrez

Fan sporting a Peralta Jersey! Nicole Gutierrez

All smiles from the Upper Concourse at Chase Field. Nicole Gutierrez

The D-backs face the Rangers in a sold-out Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series; the Phoenix stadium has confirmed that all Valley World Series Games are sold-out.

Nicole Gutierrez

Views from the Upper Concourse at Chase Field. Nicole Gutierrez

Point of view: you visit the D-backs’ first home game of World Series. Nicole Gutierrez

Chase Field will also host Game 4 and 5. Nicole Gutierrez

Nicole Gutierrez

“Rattle On!” Nicole Gutierrez

Young D-backs fan standing tall and proud for his team! Nicole Gutierrez

Kids’ play area in the Upper Concourse level at Chase Field. Nicole Gutierrez

Texas Proud fans as the D-backs host Game 3 in Phoenix. Nicole Gutierrez

World Series outing with the family! Nicole Gutierrez

New and vintage jerseys of the D-backs are proudly worn at Game 3 of the World Series!





Nicole Gutierrez

Lower level view of the first inning of Monday night’s game. Nicole Gutierrez

Banda La Mera Mera brought the live entertainment outside of Chase Field before Game 3. According to a band member, the owner of a local Mexican Restaurant hired them to perform their because he’s a D-backs Fan. Nicole Gutierrez

Woman holds up sign that says, “Will trade husband for World Series Championship!” Nicole Gutierrez

Words of encouragement for the team written on a poster. Nicole Gutierrez

Prev 1 / Ad Next