PHOTOS: D-backs face Rangers in a sold-out Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series
D-backs host 2023 World Series Game 3
From Mexican Banda music outside, to wigs and Cowboy hats- fans brought the “Chaos” to Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series.
“Rally Time” in the stadium, fans on their feet!Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Texas fans made it Chase Field.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Fan sporting a Peralta Jersey!Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez All smiles from the Upper Concourse at Chase Field.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez The D-backs face the Rangers in a sold-out Chase Field for Game 3 of the World Series; the Phoenix stadium has confirmed that all Valley World Series Games are sold-out.
Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Views from the Upper Concourse at Chase Field.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Point of view: you visit the D-backs’ first home game of World Series.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Chase Field will also host Game 4 and 5.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez “Rattle On!”Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Young D-backs fan standing tall and proud for his team!Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Kids’ play area in the Upper Concourse level at Chase Field.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Texas Proud fans as the D-backs host Game 3 in Phoenix.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez World Series outing with the family!Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez New and vintage jerseys of the D-backs are proudly worn at Game 3 of the World Series!
Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Lower level view of the first inning of Monday night’s game.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Banda La Mera Mera brought the live entertainment outside of Chase Field before Game 3. According to a band member, the owner of a local Mexican Restaurant hired them to perform their because he’s a D-backs Fan.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Woman holds up sign that says, “Will trade husband for World Series Championship!”Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez Words of encouragement for the team written on a poster.Photo by: Nicole Gutierrez
