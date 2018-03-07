The Cozy Peach: Eight travel trailers available for rent at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - If you've ever wanted to camp on a farm, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is giving locals and tourists the opportunity.

The family-owned farm has renovated eight trailers -- four Airstreams, two Spartans, and two Silver Streaks -- and turned them into nightly rentals, collectively called "The Cozy Peach."

"We started with one, and had so much fun creating a unique living space, that I continued looking for more," said owner Carrie Schnepf, in a written statement.

PHOTO GALLERY: Take a look inside a few of 'The Cozy Peach" trailers

Each rental has its own fenced-in yard, patio, flat-screen TV, microwave, and community grills, according to a news release. The farm will also offer "trailer service" where farm-fresh breakfast or lunch can be ordered in.

"Glamping" is a combination of the words "glamour" and "camping," and a concept that lets people be in nature "without having to sacrifice creature comforts" such as private bathrooms and showers, according to Glamping.com, a website that showcases "glamping" destinations around the world.

The trailers can be booked Wednesday - Sunday beginning March 15 for $135 - $175 a night, Schnepf said. Reservations can be booked online at, https://www.schnepffarms.com.

Guests will also have the option to rent a bicycle to roam around the 300-acre farm.