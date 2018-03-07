The Cozy Peach: Eight travel trailers available for rent at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

Mar 6, 2018
You can now go "glamping" at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, Arizona. The Arizona farm has renovated eight travel trailers that can be rented nightly. Photos courtesy Schnepf Farms.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - If you've ever wanted to camp on a farm, Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek is giving locals and tourists the opportunity.

The family-owned farm has renovated eight trailers -- four Airstreams, two Spartans, and two Silver Streaks -- and turned them into nightly rentals, collectively called "The Cozy Peach."

"We started with one, and had so much fun creating a unique living space, that I continued looking for more," said owner Carrie Schnepf, in a written statement.

Each rental has its own fenced-in yard, patio, flat-screen TV, microwave, and community grills, according to a news release. The farm will also offer "trailer service" where farm-fresh breakfast or lunch can be ordered in.

"Glamping" is a combination of the words "glamour" and "camping," and a concept that lets people be in nature "without having to sacrifice creature comforts" such as private bathrooms and showers, according to Glamping.com, a website that showcases "glamping" destinations around the world.

The trailers can be booked Wednesday - Sunday beginning March 15 for $135 - $175 a night, Schnepf said. Reservations can be booked online at, https://www.schnepffarms.com.

Guests will also have the option to rent a bicycle to roam around the 300-acre farm.

