The Cozy Peach: Eight travel trailers available for rent at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek

Each rental has its own fenced-in yard, patio, flat-screen TV, microwave, and community grills, according to a news release. The farm will also offer "trailer service" where farm-fresh breakfast or lunch can be ordered in.
"Glamping" is a combination of the words "glamour" and "camping," and a concept that lets people be in nature "without having to sacrifice creature comforts" such as private bathrooms and showers, according to Glamping.com, a website that showcases "glamping" destinations around the world.
The trailers can be booked Wednesday - Sunday beginning March 15 for $135 - $175 a night, Schnepf said. Reservations can be booked online at, https://www.schnepffarms.com.
Guests will also have the option to rent a bicycle to roam around the 300-acre farm.