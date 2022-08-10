The Boyer Bakery: Family business that serves “hospitality” and hand-made pastries

SURPRISE, AZ — The local business that started in the kitchen of the Boyer home in 2016 is now gearing up for the expansion of ‘The Boyer Bakery’ and its next storefront in the West Valley.

THE BOYER BAKERY

“We have a full pastry case that we bake fresh everything fresh each morning, and like that old-fashioned bakery by the end of the afternoon we start dwindling down…. and start fresh each morning,” said Abby Boyer, co-owner, to ABC15.

Must tries: Their hand-made pop tarts [the flavors are rotated because the business uses “fresh & seasonal goods”], almond crème croissant, the scones, classic vanilla-vanilla signature style sugar cookie, oatmeal crème pie, and their cinnamon roll.

“Our mom was always known for her cinnamon rolls. They are big, they are light, they are fluffy,” said Boyer. “Someone described them really well... they said it’s like you’re eating the center of the roll. The whole roll is just this soft, ooey gooey amazing cinnamon roll."

EXPANSION AND SECOND STOREFRONT

The Boyers decided to make the family affair into a business back in 2016. In April of 2021, they opened their first brick-and-mortar location in Surprise and now the family is rolling out more projects in the Valley.

“We’re going to be opening up a second shop location, which is going to be 99th [Ave] and Bell [Rd] and that’s going to be called The Boyer Café. It’s going to be a coffee focused shop and we’re going to serve favorite pastries, scones, all of that,” said Abby Boyer to ABC15. The family hopes to open this storefront by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Construction doesn’t stop there; the family will be expanding their Surprise location into the suite next door.

THE SOURCE OF “HOSPITALITY”

“All of us kids were born and raised here, our mom and dad [are from the] mid-west… they were from Illinois. Over in the mid-west there are so many bakeries and local mom & pop shops, here in the West Valley and in Arizona there really aren’t and so people miss, and they crave that mom & pop, that hometown feel,” said Abby Boyer.” So… bringing that to Surprise is definitely, I think, an aspect of what brings people back and what they comment on when they stop-in is that hometown hospitality they feel the minute that they walk in.”