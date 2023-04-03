The All-American Rejects to bring its ‘Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour’ to Arizona

Watch Now
The band is set to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
The All-American Rejects to bring its ‘Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour’ to Phoenix, Arizona
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 13:43:10-04

PHOENIX — The All-American Rejects are set to bring its ‘Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour’ to Phoenix!

The rock band will perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre come October 7!

In a press release sent to ABC15, here’s what the band said in regard to the upcoming tour dates: “When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not.”

Here’s what we know about ticket sales information:

  • Citi presale tickets will be available starting “Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. local time” through the Citi Entertainment program, according to a press release sent to ABC15.
  • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Local Time on LiveNation.com

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Saturday, October 7.
  • Event Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre [2121 N 83rd Ave] in Phoenix.
