The 96th annual Academy Awards: Oscars 2024 red carpet and best moments
Da'Vine Joy Randolph accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "The Holdovers" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Photo by: (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Ryan Gosling, from left, Mandi Gosling, Donna Gosling, and Thomas Gosling arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Dwayne Wade, left, and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Photo by: (AP Photo/John Locher) Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Photo by: (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Simu Liu on the red carpet.Photo by: AP Hailee Steinfeld on the Oscars 2024 red carpet.Photo by: AP