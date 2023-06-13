The 1975 to bring its ‘Still … at their very best’ tour to Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — The 1975 will make a stop in Arizona for their 'Still … at their very best’ North America tour this year!

The band is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena come this October.

According to a news release, an “exclusive fan presale” will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. local time; click here to sign up for the special presale.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

