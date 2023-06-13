Watch Now
The 1975 to bring its ‘Still … at their very best’ tour to Glendale

Tickets go on sale soon for the show held at Desert Diamond Arena
Matthew Healy of the 1975
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 13, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — The 1975 will make a stop in Arizona for their 'Still … at their very best’ North America tour this year!

The band is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena come this October.

According to a news release, an “exclusive fan presale” will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. local time; click here to sign up for the special presale.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

IF YOU GO

  • Concert date: Thursday, October 5.
  • Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
