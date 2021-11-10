Tempe Veterans Day Parade canceled; others planned in Apache Junction, Mesa, Phoenix, Surprise

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Veterans Day Parade has been canceled due to a lower-than-expected turnout of groups and marching bands to participate in the parade, organizers said.

The 2020 parade was also canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, however, organizers are planning to return stronger in 2022, according to a statement on the parade's Facebook page.

"Unfortunately due to reasons beyond our control the parade chairman has decided to cancel this years (sic) parade. This was incredibly difficult decision as we are all committed to honoring our veterans," organizers said in an Oct. 28 post on Facebook.

The City of Tempe confirmed the news Wednesday in a media release.

"Unfortunately, this year's Tempe Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 has been canceled. The event organizers felt they have 'not received enough entries and enough marchers to hold this year's parade,'" the city said in its own statement.

For those looking to attend a Veterans Day parade, events are planned in Apache Junction, Mesa, Phoenix, and Surprise.

East Valley Veterans Day Parade: Begins Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. near Center Street and University Drive. The parade runs south on Center Street to First Street, turns west on First, and ends at Robson. The parade is estimated to last around 90 minutes. There are nearly 90 entrants.

Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade: The parade will be held Thursday morning, Nov. 11, in downtown Apache Junction. The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. with National Anthem and playing of Taps, followed by the parade at 9:30 a.m.

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade: Honoring America's Veterans will have a Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. at Central Phoenix and Montebello. The route travels south on Central Avenue to Camelback, east to 7th Street, and ends at Indian School Road.

Surprise Veterans Day Parade: The parade will be held at the Surprise Recreation Campus, 15960 N. Bullard Avenue. It begins at 10 a.m.