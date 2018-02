TEMPE, AZ - Ted's Hot Dogs is celebrating its 91st birthday with unlimited $0.91 hot dogs on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The promotion applies to regular hot dogs only, which are normally priced at $2.99 each. Toppings are an additional cost, the hot dog chain said.

Ted's has one Valley location in Tempe near Broadway and McClintock roads. It is open until 10 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Ted's Hot Dogs - Tempe

755 E. Broadway, Tempe, AZ 85282

Wednesday hours: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

