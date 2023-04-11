SZA bringing S.O.S Tour to Footprint Center in October

PHOENIX — SZA is expanding her S.O.S Tour with a stop in the Valley.

The singer's latest album, SOS, is the biggest-selling R&B album of 2023 and the first R&B album by a woman to spend three consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot 200 since 2013.

On Tuesday, SZA announced she is adding more dates to her Europe and North America tour.

The tour will make its final stop at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, October 29.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available Thursday, April 13, with Live Nation Presale.

General sale begins Friday, April 14.

You can purchase tickets at szasos.com.

During the first run of the S.O.S. Tour earlier this year, SZA gave unforgettable performances night after night. The platinum recording artist performed classics like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” in addition to newer mega-hits such as “Kill Bill,” and “Shirt.” Fans also got to experience special performances from a number of surprise guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more.