Surprise! Novel Ice Cream opens second location in downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ — Call it a surprise opening, a quiet opening, or a "soft" opening, it's an opening and Novel Ice Cream has quietly expanded to the East Valley with a location in downtown Mesa.

The popular ice cream shop is known for its doughnut ice cream sandwiches, its small-batch flavored ice creams, and its waffle cones that come with fun candy eyes.

Co-owners Brandon Douglas and Kailey Foxcroft opened the ice cream shop earlier this week at 40 N. MacDonald, near MacDonald and Pepper Place.

It is located in the same building as Organic Bean Cafe and Fritz's Barbershop, in an alleyway between them, and is about a block and a half north of Main Street.

Novel Ice Cream

The original opened in 2017 inside a 250-square-foot cottage in Phoenix, near Grand and 11th avenues.

Douglas and Foxcroft said the expansion was about two years in the making and that it took time to find the right building and space. They also wanted to keep the project mostly under wraps to ensure the opening happened without any delays.

At 150-square-feet, there is enough room for a small waiting area, a display case, cash register, cooler with drinks, and a prep area. They may add a takeout-window in the future.

"We found out really quick that a lot of people drive from everywhere to get to our Phoenix shop, said Douglas. "We always ask people how did you hear from us? A large percentage of our customers were coming from the East Valley."

The Mesa location will operate similarly to the Phoenix one. Same hours and primarily the same ice cream flavors and sandwiches, depending on which ones happen to be more popular as time goes on.

Foxcroft will manage the Mesa location.

"I’m just excited to be part of this community and its growth," she said, referring to the recent influx of new businesses, breweries, and restaurants, such as Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, Proof Bread, Herb 'n' Smoke, and PXG.

Novel Ice Cream is made with a higher butterfat percentage. It's also made in very small batches -- two pans at a time. That allows them to ensure their ice cream is made the way they want it to be made at the quality they want it. It also allows them to experiment with different flavors.

They have eight staple flavors: bourbon caramel toffee crunch, chocolate, Madagascar vanilla, Straight Up Strawberry, butter pecan, honey lavender, Cookie Monster, and Fat Elvis. Rotating flavors include Hangry Honey Bee, Oatmeal Cream Pie, Circus Animal Cookie, and Snickerdoodle Cupcake.

IF YOU GO:

40 N Macdonald Mesa, AZ 85201

Open Tuesday - Sunday (closed Monday)

www.instagram.com/novel_phx