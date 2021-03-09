Sunrise Park Resort to end its winter season on March 14

PHOENIX — Skiers and snowboarders have less than a week to get their final runs in at Sunrise Ski Resort in northeastern Arizona.

The ski hill announced recently that it would end its winter season on March 14, 2021 because of the significant snowmelt in the area. Sunrise is located in Greer, which is about four hours northeast of Phoenix.

Official Winter Closing Date: 3/14.

Customer Appreciation Event: 3/13.

Night Skiing, Fireworks, Live Music, Discounts, and more planned for customer appreciation day on Saturday, March 13th. Visit our new website for more: https://t.co/CjmU8O9bGH pic.twitter.com/K9qn07hCOX — Sunrise Park Resort (@SunriseResortAZ) March 7, 2021

"Although this year’s season was short, I am very proud of the Sunrise team,” said GM Roger Leslie in a prepared statement. “They have rolled together to combat many challenges this season, including COVID-19, a slow start to snowfall, and significant melting this spring."

"We are disappointed to be closing early this year, but will use this time to continue executing work on our resort development and preparing for the summer season," he said.

Sunrise opened for the season in mid-December.

Like other businesses and restaurants, the ski hill made several changes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, such as operating at reduced capacity, advanced lift ticket purchases, mask requirements, and ensuring social distancing.

To mark its final week of the season, the resort has some celebrations planned.

On Saturday, March 13, the ski hill will celebrate "customer appreciation day" with live music, extended hours for night skiing, a scavenger hunt, food discounts and a fireworks show.

Visit https://sunrise.ski for updates and information.

Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff remains open for skiing and snowboarding. It has not announced when its winter season will end.