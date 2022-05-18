Summer 2022: Arizona staycation deals

PHOENIX — You don't have to travel too far to escape reality with family, friends, and loved ones! Here’s our round-up on deals and cool staycation resorts to check out this summer in Arizona!
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
Location: Downtown Phoenix [2 East Jefferson Street]
Check out the State 48 Staycation package, here's what it includes:
- Includes two cocktails from Blue Hound Kitchen
- Rates starting at $149/night
- Stay dates: April 1- August 31, 2022
- Book by: May 31, 2022
- Click here for more package restrictions and more information.
The Senna House Scottsdale
Location: 7501 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale
There are a couple of deals going on in the upcoming months, here’s the round-up:
- Arizona Resident Exclusive: 15% Off Your Next Staycation. The deal is valid through September 1, 2022, but subject to availability.
- Grand Opening Exclusive: 20% Off their “best available rate.”
- Senna Staycation: This package includes a “Welcome” bottle of wine and complimentary parking [$30 daily value]. The offer is valid till September first.
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
Location: 10438 Wekopa Way in Fort McDowell
- Use promo code: J-WCRSUM1 [Sunday – Thursday, starting at $129 per night]
- Use promo code: J-WCRSUM2 [Friday – Saturday, starting at $159 per night]
- According to the resort, the staycation package includes: Deluxe guest room with one king or two queen beds, $25 food & beverage credit (per night), one $20 Casino Free Play voucher, per stay (for new Fortune Club members), waived $29 resort fee (per night), 10% discount on gift shop purchases, and 20% discount on spa treatment.
Clarendon Hotel & Spa
Location: 401 W Clarendon Avenue in Phoenix
- From June 1- September 17 all Arizona residents can get 20% off room rates with a valid Arizona ID. For more information, click here.
Rise Uptown Hotel
Location: 400 w Camelback Road in Phoenix
This “boutique escape” has different promotions happening now, here are some to keep in mind when checking dates.
- Book 21+ days in advance and save up to 20% on your stay.
- Sun & Cider: According to Rise Uptown Hotel representatives, you will get Schilling Guava Lemonade Hard Ciders delivered to your room and two Rise Uptown koozies, and a house-made popsicle from the Pop Stand for each night of your stay.
- Stay More, Save More:From June through December you can save 25% on stays of 3+ nights, save 30% on stays of 4+ nights and save 35% on stays of 5+ nights.
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Location: 7575 E Princess Dr in Scottsdale
- If you’re looking for fun and an adventure for the family, you’ll want to check out the Scottsdale Princess. From May 25 to September 5, they have their “Adventure Summer” that includes: dive-In Movies, Volcano Glo Party, fireworks every Saturday and special fun at “The Legend of The Lost Temple”.
- Click here for more details.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
Location: 5350 East Marriott Drive in Phoenix.
- Splash Into Summer Package: $50 resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool or pickleball, plus a waived resort fee (value of $198).
- Summer Starting Rate: $299
- High Season Starting Rate: $689
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown
Location: 340 North 3rd Street.
- Discover Downtown package includes: $20 daily dining credit, complimentary self-parking and 4 p.m. late check-out.
- Summer Starting Rate: $199 per night.
- High Season Starting Rate: $399 per night.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Location: 5200 E Camelback Road in Phoenix
The Hyatt resort hosts a variety of deals, here are some of them.
- Arizona Resident Rate: 20% off all summer long.
- Fee Free Summer: No extra resort fee, parking fee or pet fee.
- Member Rate: Save up to 10%.
- Click here to see booking availability and terms that may apply to the summer packages.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
Location: 7333 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale
- Summer Starting Rate: $350 per night.
- High Season Starting Rate: $409 per night.
Arizona Biltmore
Location 2400 E Missouri Avenue in Phoenix
- The Arizona Biltmore is offering Arizona residents 25% off weekday stays.
- Use the code "AZLC".
- Click here to check availability