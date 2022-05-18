Summer 2022: Arizona staycation deals

PHOENIX — You don't have to travel too far to escape reality with family, friends, and loved ones! Here’s our round-up on deals and cool staycation resorts to check out this summer in Arizona!

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Location: Downtown Phoenix [2 East Jefferson Street]

Check out the State 48 Staycation package, here's what it includes:



Includes two cocktails from Blue Hound Kitchen

Rates starting at $149/night

Stay dates: April 1- August 31, 2022

Book by: May 31, 2022

Click here for more package restrictions and more information.

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix| BridgesMediaPR

The Senna House Scottsdale

Location: 7501 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale

There are a couple of deals going on in the upcoming months, here’s the round-up:



Arizona Resident Exclusive: 15% Off Your Next Staycation. The deal is valid through September 1, 2022, but subject to availability .

. Grand Opening Exclusive: 20% Off their “best available rate.”

Senna Staycation: This package includes a “Welcome” bottle of wine and complimentary parking [$30 daily value]. The offer is valid till September first.

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Location: 10438 Wekopa Way in Fort McDowell



Use promo code: J-WCRSUM1 [Sunday – Thursday, starting at $129 per night]

Use promo code: J-WCRSUM2 [Friday – Saturday, starting at $159 per night]

According to the resort, the staycation package includes: Deluxe guest room with one king or two queen beds, $25 food & beverage credit (per night), one $20 Casino Free Play voucher, per stay (for new Fortune Club members), waived $29 resort fee (per night), 10% discount on gift shop purchases, and 20% discount on spa treatment.

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort |GM & Associates PR

Clarendon Hotel & Spa

Location: 401 W Clarendon Avenue in Phoenix



From June 1- September 17 all Arizona residents can get 20% off room rates with a valid Arizona ID. For more information, click here.

Rise Uptown Hotel

Location: 400 w Camelback Road in Phoenix

This “boutique escape” has different promotions happening now, here are some to keep in mind when checking dates.



Book 21+ days in advance and save up to 20% on your stay.

Sun & Cider: According to Rise Uptown Hotel representatives, you will get Schilling Guava Lemonade Hard Ciders delivered to your room and two Rise Uptown koozies, and a house-made popsicle from the Pop Stand for each night of your stay.

representatives, you will get Schilling Guava delivered to your room and two and a house-made popsicle from the Pop Stand for each night of your stay. Stay More, Save More:From June through December you can save 25% on stays of 3+ nights, save 30% on stays of 4+ nights and save 35% on stays of 5+ nights.



Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Location: 7575 E Princess Dr in Scottsdale



If you’re looking for fun and an adventure for the family, you’ll want to check out the Scottsdale Princess. From May 25 to September 5, they have their “Adventure Summer” that includes: dive-In Movies, Volcano Glo Party, fireworks every Saturday and special fun at “The Legend of The Lost Temple”.

Click here for more details.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Location: 5350 East Marriott Drive in Phoenix.



Splash Into Summer Package: $50 resort credit good for food and beverage, spa, golf, pool or pickleball, plus a waived resort fee (value of $198).

Summer Starting Rate: $299

High Season Starting Rate: $689

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa| jpublicrelations





Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

Location: 340 North 3rd Street.



Discover Downtown package includes: $20 daily dining credit, complimentary self-parking and 4 p.m. late check-out.

Summer Starting Rate: $199 per night.

High Season Starting Rate: $399 per night.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Location: 5200 E Camelback Road in Phoenix

The Hyatt resort hosts a variety of deals, here are some of them.



Arizona Resident Rate: 20% off all summer long.

Fee Free Summer: No extra resort fee, parking fee or pet fee.

Member Rate: Save up to 10%.

Click here to see booking availability and terms that may apply to the summer packages.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona

Location: 7333 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale



Summer Starting Rate: $350 per night.

High Season Starting Rate: $409 per night.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona | jpublicrelations

Arizona Biltmore

Location 2400 E Missouri Avenue in Phoenix

