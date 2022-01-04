Staffing issues temporarily close two Oregano's restaurants

TEMPE, AZ — Oregano's has temporarily closed two of its restaurants in Tempe and North Scottsdale because it does not have enough staff to run the day-to-day operations, according to its website, marking the continuing of an industry-wide issue.

Both restaurants are scheduled to remain closed until April 2022.

"Since 1993, Oregano’s has been known for its promise of great food and guest service. We are not immune to the current challenges facing all businesses, particularly as it relates to maintaining an adequate level of team members who can deliver on that promise," a statement on its website read.

"Based on these challenges, we have decided to temporarily close our Tempe University restaurant until April 2022 so our valued team members can assist at other Oregano’s restaurants."

A similar message is also posted on the North Scottsdale location's web page.

The Tempe restaurant is in downtown Tempe near University Drive and Roosevelt Street. The North Scottsdale restaurant is near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

ABC15 did reach out to Oregano's corporate office for additional comment, but has not yet received a response.

Oregano's other restaurants, including its takeout-only location in Tempe, remain open under their regular hours, the website said.

For the last several months, bars, restaurants, and hotels have had issues not only bringing back employees who found other jobs during the pandemic, especially as businesses shut down, but also retaining employees. Several have been offering a variety of incentives to entice people to apply, including sign-on bonuses and other parks.