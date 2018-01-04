Spring festivals in Phoenix: 100+ must-see festivals, concerts and events in the Valley

PHOENIX - It may be frigid and snowy on the East Coast, but here in Arizona, we're enjoying clear skies, a lot of sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s. It cannot get any better than that, right?

It can! Spring also marks the continuation of events season here in the Valley with nearly 100 food and drink, music and art festivals planned between January and April. Not to forget, Spring Training, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and Luke Days!

We've rounded up some of the top festivals, events, and concerts happening around the Valley over the next four months. Check them out below!

JANUARY

Jan. 6 | Glendale Glitter & Glow: This is the final night to see the 1.6 million twinkling lights throughout downtown Glendale. There will also be 20 hot air balloons glowing, live music and food. The event is free to attend. More information.

Jan. 12 - 14 | Maricopa County Home & Garden Show: Looking to update your home? The Spring Expo will feature a variety of vendors to help with landscape and gardening advice. There will also be tours of 400-square-foot "tiny homes", free “DIY” seminars, and wine tasting. More information.

Jan. 12 - 14 | Arizona Rock n’ Roll Half Marathon weekend: Thousands of runners will make their way through the Valley's streets, running distances of 5K, 10K, half-marathon and full marathon. For those not running, prepare for streets to be closed during the morning hours. More information.

Jan. 13 | Chandler Multicultural Festival and Chandler International Film Festival: The festival celebrates the various cultures in the Valley through art, dance, and music. This year, short films entered into the Chandler International Film Festival will be screened on the front lawn. More information.

Jan. 13 - 14 | Litchfield Park Native American Fine Art Festival: More than 100 Native American and Southwestern artists will showcase their artwork at this cultural showcase. There will also be musical performances and demonstrations. More information.

Jan. 13 - 15 | ACE Comic Con: A new arena-style comic convention set to make its debut at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Stan Lee are scheduled to attend, among others. More information.

Jan. 13 - 21 | 2018 Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale: Watch more than 1,500 luxury and exotic vehicles drive onto the auction block at WestWorld of Scottsdale where people will bid for a new set of wheels. More information.

Jan. 17 - 21 | 2018 Russo and Steel automobile auction: Watch more than 800 European sports cars, hot rods, American muscle cars and custom vehicles hit the auction block at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. More information.

Jan. 18 - 21 | Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart: Disney’s ice show makes its return to Talking Stick Resort Arena for eight shows. The new show features Dory and Hank from “Finding Dory,” Joy and Sadness from “Inside Out,” and the gang from “Toy Story," plus others. More information.

Jan. 19 - 21 | Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival: Over 150 fine-art artists will have their work on display in downtown Carefree. There will also be a wine tasting. More information.

Jan. 19 | Katy Perry: The Witness Tour: Singer and soon-to-be “American Idol” judge Katy Perry is bringing her “Witness” tour to Gila River Arena. She will be joined by Carly Rae Jepsen. More information.

Jan. 20 - 21 | Arizona Vegetarian Food Food Festival: A two-day food festival focused on plant-based recipes, cooking demonstrations, vegetarian-friendly products, and keynote speakers. More information.

Jan. 20 | Dog Days in the Garden: Explore Phoenix’s Desert Botanical Garden with your pooch. There will also be a dog-themed play area, live music, and vendors. More information.

Jan. 20 | Brunch Bash AZ: A new festival in 2018 focused on brunch. Benefiting Phoenix’s One n Ten organization, local restaurants and chefs will create sample-sized brunch items at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. Admission gets you into the music performances and festival. Samples will start at $2 each. More information.

Jan. 25 | Adam Sandler Live: Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is bringing his stand-up routine to Comerica Theatre. More information.

Jan. 26 - 28 | Arizona Balloon Classic: This year, the Arizona Balloon Classic moves to Goodyear Ballpark to celebrate its 7th season. Depending on when you go, balloons will glow and float into the air in the early morning or the evening. More information.

Jan. 27 | S’mores Sweets Festival: An inaugural food festival focused on candy and sweet treats in Queen Creek. Vendors will sell samples from $2-$14. More information.

Jan. 27 | Brad Paisley: The Grammy award-winning country singer brings his “Weekend Warrior” world tour to Gila River Arena. He will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Eli. More information.

Jan. 27 | Monster Energy SuperCross: Watch Supercross riders launch their motorcycles off ramps and around tight turns to compete for points. More information.

Jan. 28 | Tacolandia: An outdoor food festival to sample tacos from local taco restaurants. More information.

Jan. 29 - Feb. 4 | Waste Management Phoenix Open: A week-long PGA tournament at TPC Scottsdale known for its party atmosphere and famous 16th Hole. More than 600,000 people attended the event last year, setting a new record. Do not forget about the nightly concerts at the Birds Nest. More information.

Jan. 30 - Feb. 25 | “Hamilton” at ASU Gammage: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical comes to Tempe’s ASU Gammage for four weeks. While season and single-seat tickets are no longer on sale through ASU Gammage or Ticketmaster, the theater said there would be a limited lottery closer to the show’s engagement. More information.

Jan. 31 - Feb. 3 | Coors Light Birds Nest concerts: Four nights of concerts immediately following the Phoenix Open’s daily tournaments. Flo Rida, Florida Georgia Line, and OneRepublic headline this year. Saturday’s lineup has not been announced yet. More information.

FEBRUARY

Feb 3 | The 66th annual Great Canadian Picnic: A free community festival at the South Mountain Activity Complex that celebrates Canadian heritage with poutine, rock climbing, classic cars, live music, a snow slide, and petting zoo. More information.

Feb. 3 | Buckeye Air Fair: A local festival at Buckeye Municipal Airport with vintage aircrafts, remote-control aircraft demonstrations, live music and activities for the kids. More information.

Feb. 3 | Monster Jam: Watch 2,000-pound monster trucks compete against each other and crush cars at the University of Phoenix Stadium. More information.

Feb 3 | Scottsdale Brewers Bowl: Sample beers from Arizona’s microbreweries during this local competition. The winner will receive the Brewers Bowl trophy. There will also be food from local food trucks, music and outdoor games. More information.

Feb. 8 - 18 | Arizona Beer Week: Breweries and restaurants across the state will host special beer tappings and pairings, and brewery tours. The signature event of the week is the Arizona Strong Beer Festival on Feb. 10. More information.

Feb. 9 - 11 | Glendale Chocolate Affaire: Some 40 chocolate makers and candy creators sell their sweet treats at this annual festival. More information.

Feb. 9 - 11 | Wickenburg Gold Rush Days: A three-day festival celebrating Wickenburg’s history. Events include a parade, classic car show, carnival, art show and rodeo. More information.

Feb. 9 | Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld is taking is stand up to Comerica Theatre for two shows. More information.

Feb. 10 | Arizona Strong Beer Festival: Make a pretzel necklace at home and head to Steele Indian School Park and sample beers from craft breweries around the country. More information.

Feb. 10 | Parade del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival: A free annual Western-themed parade and festival in Old Town Scottsdale led by the Hashknife Pony Express, local school groups and marching bands, that ends with a block party. More information.

Feb. 10 - 12 | Street Eats Food Truck Festival: More than 50 food trucks will serve $2 samples of their menus at Salt River Fields. There will also be live music, eating contests and kids entertainment. More information.

Feb. 10 - April 1 | Arizona Renaissance Festival: Hear ye! Hear ye! Step back in time to the Renaissance with live jousting, jesters, oversized turkey legs, and an artisan marketplace. More information.

Feb. 10 - 11 | American Ninja Warrior Live Experience: The TV show brings its contestants and obstacle courses to Glendale’s University of Phoenix Stadium. You can watch people compete or compete yourself and see how far you can make it. More information.

Feb. 11 - 25 | Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival: A film festival that showcases movies with Jewish themes. More information.

Feb. 13 | Lana Del Rey: The singer released a new album last year, Lust for Life, and announced a 24-city “LA to the Moon” tour. The tour stops at Talking Stick Resort Arena in February. More information.

Feb. 15 - 25 | Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show: More than 2,000 horses and their trainers and breeders will compete for a share of more than $1 million over 10 days at WestWorld of Scottsdale. There will also be barn tours, opportunities to meet an Arabian horse, and crafts. More information.

Feb. 16 - 18 | 28th annual Chinese Culture & Cuisine Festival: A three-day festival celebrating Chinese culture. There will be traditional dragon and lion dances, martial arts shows, food and art. More information.

Feb. 17 | Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Fest: Fans can meet Arizona Diamondbacks players and coaches, get autographs, and take a turn in the batting cages. More information.

Feb. 17 | Miranda Lambert: The country singer brings her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour to Phoenix. She will be joined by Jon Pardi and Lucie Silvas. More information.

Feb. 17 - 19 | Arizona Cocktail Weekend: Local bars, restaurants and mixologists host events and seminars to discuss and sample different spirits. This year’s event will be hosted in downtown Phoenix. More information.

Feb. 17 - 18 | Crush Brew Craft Beverage Festival: A festival at the Scottsdale Waterfront where you can sample craft beer, wine and spirits from local and national breweries, distilleries and wineries. More information.

Feb. 19 | WWE Monday Night Raw: WWE returns to Phoenix with back-to-back shows — WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Smackdown Live. More information.

Feb. 20 | WWE Smackdown Live: WWE wrestling stars Roman Reigns Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, plus others, come to Phoenix for back-to-back nights of shows. More information.

Feb. 23 - 25 | Lost Dutchman Days: An annual parade, rodeo and festival in Apache Junction. More information.

Feb. 23 - 25 | Fountain Hills Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts: An annual spring fine art festival in Fountain Hills with nearly 500 artists, a beer garden and food vendors. More information.

Feb. 23 | Spring Training starts: Grab the mitt and head over to one of the Valley’s 10 stadiums to watch Major League Baseball teams practice and prep for the upcoming season. More information.

Feb. 24 - 25 | Glendale Folk and Heritage Festival: A free two-day festival with folk music, blacksmith demonstrations and cowboy poetry. More information.

Feb. 24 - 25 | Matsuri Festival of Japan: A three-day festival in downtown Phoenix celebrating Japanese culture, art and music. This year’s theme is Kokeshi Dolls, which are small wooden figurines. More information.

Feb. 24 | PHX Vegan Food Fest: A vegan festival showcasing vegan-friendly businesses and products. More information.



MARCH

March 1 | Pink: The singer brings her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix. More information.

March 2 - 4 | McDowell Mountain Music Festival: The not-for-profit music festival celebrates 15 years in 2018. Nick Murphy, Big Gigantic, Griz and Father John Misty are the top-billed acts on the lineup. More information.

March 2 | Rockin’ Taco Rumble: A spin-off of Chandler’s Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, 15 restaurants and chefs will compete to create the best taco and win the People’s Choice award. This is the first year for this event.

March 3 | Tree Festival and Climbing Championship: Watch as experienced and master climbers take to the trees for a variety of competitions: aerial rescue, belayed speed climb, secured footlock, throwline, and work climb. More information.

March 3 | Melrose on 7th Street Festival & Car Show: A free street fair, marketplace and Chester’s Classic Car Show in Phoenix’s Melrose district. More information.

March 3 - 4 | Heard Museum Guild Indian Fair and Market: One of the Heard Museum’s signature events showcasing Native American artists’ work and performances. This year is the Museum’s 60th anniversary of the event. More information.

March 3 - 4 | Devoured Culinary Classic: One of the premier all-inclusive food festivals in the Valley. This year the two-day event will be at the Desert Botanical Gardens. More information. ** This event has sold-out.

March 3 - 4 | Dancing With The Stars: Live! Light up the night: The hit ABC show hits the road with season 25 winner Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, and their professional dance partners. More information.

March 3 | Arizona Caribbean Jerk Festival: A food and drink festival that celebrates Caribbean culture and cuisine. More information.

March 4 | Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled: The former Disney Channel actor and pop star, Demi Lovato, brings her tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena. She will be joined by DJ Khaled. More information.

March 8 - 11 | Parada Del Sol Rodeo: A three-day Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-Sanction rodeo at WestWorld of Scottsdale. More information.

March 8 - 11 | Cirque du Soleil Crystal: The mesmerizing acrobatic show has been turned into an ice show for the first time. More information.

March 9 - 11 | Chandler Ostrich Festival: The Chandler Ostrich Festival celebrates 30 years in 2018. This unique festival highlights Chandler’s history of raising ostriches with ostrich races, a carnival, and live music. More information.

March 9 - 11 | 2018 Scottsdale Arts Festival: An arts festival and fundraiser for the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Center. Last year, more than 150 artists from across the country showcased their work. There is also food and live music. More information.

March 9 - 11 | NASCAR at ISM Raceway: Watch as your favorite NASCAR drivers hit the track for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Newly-renamed to ISM Raceway, the track is undergoing some extensive renovations. More information.

March 10 - 11 | Luke Days 2018: A free biennial festival at Arizona's Luke Air Force Base. You can watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform, view static military fighter jets up close, and watch other performances. More information.

March 10 - 11 | 2018 Arizona Aloha Festival: A two-day festival that celebrates Hawaiian and South Pacific culture through food, art, and dance. More information.

March 10 | Downtown Mesa Brewfest: The craft beer festival in downtown Mesa will return March 10 for its fourth year. More details were said to be released as the event gets closer. More information.

March 16 | Lorde: Named after her sophomore album, "Melodrama", Lorde brings her tour to Gila River Arena on March 16. More information.

March 17 | Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Phoenix’s annual parade and festival. Marching bands, Irish dancers, and bagpipers will make their way through central Phoenix. More information.

March 17 | Murphy’s Law Shamrock Fest: The downtown Chandler pub will once again put on its big St. Patrick’s Day event, Shamrock Fest, at Dr. AJ Chandler Park. There will be live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and beer. More information.

March 20 - 25 | Rodgers + Hammerstein's The King and I: The Broadway musical tells the story of King Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, who is brought to Siam’s kingdom to teach his wives and children. ASU Gammage will host the performance. More information.

March 23 - 25 | Innings Festival: The inaugural three-day music festival will take place during Spring Training at Tempe Beach Park. It will be headlined by Queens of the Stoneage, The Avett Brothers, and Chris Stapleton. Young the Giant, Cold War Kids, Counting Crows and Luke Combs are also scheduled to perform. It is produced by C3 Presents, the same group behind Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. More information.

March 23 - 25 | Tempe Festival of the Arts: The annual arts festival brings more than 300 artists from around the state and country to Tempe’s Mill Avenue. More information.

March 23 | Kid Rock: The Detroit rocker brings his “Greatest Show on Earth” tour to Talking Stick Resort Arena. More information.

March 23 | Burger Battle: An all-inclusive competition that pits Valley chefs against each other to create the “best burger.” Guests will be able to enjoy unlimited samples of the competing burgers. The event benefits the Scottsdale League for the Arts. More information.

March 24 | The Great American BBQ & Beer Festival: BBQ and beer. Sixty BBQ chefs, restaurants, pitmasters and food trucks will fill Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with BBQ sandwiches, BBQ mac & cheese, and other treats. There will also be beer, cocktails, and live music. More information.

March 24 | Maricopa Salsa Festival: Salsa makers will compete for cash prizes at the 14th annual Maricopa Salsa Festival. Attendees will be able to sample the salsas, listen to live music, and kids can play in the Little Pepper Zone. More information.

March 24 | Flavors of the West: A food festival in Litchfield Park featuring more than 30 restaurants and chefs in the West Valley. More information.

March 24 - 25 | Italian Festival of Arizona: A two-day festival celebrating Italian culture, food, music, and art. More information.

March 24 - 25 | Anthem Days: An annual community festival in Anthem, featuring a carnival, business expo, egg hunt, food, and entertainment. More information.

March 24 - 25 | Arizona Dragon Boat Festival: Watch teams of men, women and children paddle across Tempe Town Lake in dragon boats. More information.



APRIL

April 5 - 8 | Arizona Country Thunder: A four-day country music festival in Florence. This year’s festival will be headlined by Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, and Cole Swindell. Brett Young, Michael Ray, and Big & Rich are also scheduled to perform. More information.

April 7 | Chandler Jazz Festival: A free two-day jazz festival in downtown Chandler. You can also bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the outdoor concerts. More information.

April 7 - 8 | Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade: Phoenix Pride celebrates the LGBTQ and ally communities with a two-day festival. There will be five entertainment stages, vendors, shops, and community resources. Over 35,000 people typically attend. The parade is on April 8. More information.

April 7 - 18 | Phoenix Lights Fest: A two-day electric lights festival at Wild Horse Pass. This year’s lineup includes Diplo, Gucci Mane, and Martin Garrix. More information.

April 11 - 15 | Arizona Bike Week: WestWorld of Scottsdale will be filled with vendors selling the latest in bike products and parts, while Cheville, Shinedown and ZZ Top are scheduled to perform at night. More information.

April 11 - 15 | 2018 Maricopa County Fair: Carnival rides, deep-fried treats, turkey legs, and livestock competitions will take over the Arizona State Fairgrounds for the Maricopa County Fair. More information.

April 14 | Chandler Craft Spirits Festival: Spend the day taste-testing different vodkas, whiskeys, tequilas, and rums from local and national distilleries. More information.

April 14 | Gilbert Global Village Festival: A multi-cultural festival at the Gilbert Civic Center that showcases the different cultures in the community. There will be dance and musical performances, and food for purchase. More information.

April 14 | David Archuleta: The former "American Idol" runner-up makes his way to Mesa Arts Center. More information.

April 14 - 15 | Scottsdale Culinary Festival: During Scottsdale's Culinary Festival, local restaurants, food trucks and bartenders take over Civic Center Mall with sample-sized dishes and drinks to try. There is live music, cooking demonstrations, and a kids area. More information.

April 14 - 15 | 15th annual Polish Festival: Experience Polish culture and food at their annual festival. Pierogis, cabbage rolls, hunter's stew and sausage, and sauerkraut will all be available for purchase. There will also be music and games! More information.

April 14 - 15 | My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge: The annual salsa festival moves to Sloan Park in 2018. Vendors and restaurants will prepare more than 100 different salsas — from mild and sweet to super hot — for you to try. The event supports the Arizona Hemophilia Association. There are also inflatables for the kids and live music. More information.

April 17 - 22 | The Color Purple: The 2016 Tony Award-winning musical for “Best Revival” comes to ASU Gammage. More information.

April 19 - 22 | Nirvana Food and Wine Festival: Nirvana made its debut at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa in 2017. It returns in 2018. It is a premium food and drink festival with “informative, intimate conversation with celebrities from the world of food and wine” and samples and tastings. More information.

April 21 | Great Southwest Cajun Fest: At the Great Southwest Cajun Fest the flavors of New Orleans come to Arizona. Think crawfish broil, shrimp, charred oysters, Po' boys and seafood mac-and-cheese from Valley eateries. Jazz music and swing bands will provide the musical entertainment. More information.

April 21 - 22 | Arab American Festival: Learn about and celebrate Arab-American culture at this Arizona festival. There will be live entertainment including dance and music, ethnic food and shopping. More information.

April 28 | ameriCAN Canned Craft Beer Festival: Love beer? From India Pale ales to ambers, browns, stouts and porters, this festival features cans and cans of craft beer from local breweries and those from other states. More information.

April 28 | Spring Chalk Art Festival: Each year, artists spend hours at Westgate Entertainment District, Tempe Marketplace, and Desert Ridge Marketplace creating murals on the pavement using chalk. More information.

Know of a signature event that we missed? Send an email to Josh.Frigerio@abc15.com with the details.