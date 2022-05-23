Spring Arizona Restaurant Week underway till May 29: here’s what to know

PHOENIX, AZ — Arizona Restaurant Association is hosting Spring Arizona Restaurant Week until May 29!

What’s the hype? Well, Arizonans have a unique opportunity to try out new restaurants they’ve never gone to or explore the Valley through dishes at an affordable rate.

Over 120 restaurants are participating in this culinary experience and there are three-course pre-fixed menus for either $33, $44, or $55 per person.

For a full list of the restaurants participating in this, click here.

“It’s very important to us to be able to offer the culinary community a wide range of dining options during Arizona Restaurant Week,” said Steve Chucri, president & CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association. “From high-end establishments to independently owned best-kept secrets highlighting an array of cuisines and cultural taste exploration, we want to highlight our entire industry and encourage diners to explore all the delicious choices this season’s Restaurant Week has to offer.”

New restaurants participating in this edition of Restaurant Week include:

