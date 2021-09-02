Sports betting in Arizona: Here is what the D-backs, Caesars sportsbook might look like

PHOENIX — When Caesars Entertainment's sportsbook opens outside Chase Field in early 2022, fans will be able to bet on their favorite sports teams and match-ups, eat and drink.

Soon, so will fans at Cardinals, Coyotes, D-backs, Rattlers, Mercury, and Suns games, as well as at TPC Scottsdale and Phoenix Raceway, home to the PGA's Phoenix Open and NASCAR Championship race series, respectively.

Or, they can wager from their cell phones.

Fantasy sports betting became legal in Arizona on Aug. 28, 2021, with live sports betting set to begin on Sept. 9, 2021, which also happens to be the start of the NFL regular season.

All are hoping it turns out to be a windfall for everyone.

In addition to the sports teams, ten Arizona tribes were awarded betting licenses: Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, Navajo Nation, Quechan Tribe, Tonto Apache Tribe, Tohono O'odham Nation, Hualapai Tribe, Ak-Chin Indian Community, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, San Carlos Apache Tribe, and Ft. McDowell Yavapai Nation were also awarded gaming licenses.

Caesar's Entertainment, Inc./concept rendering

On Wednesday, Caesar's Entertainment and the D-backs released concept renderings of what their sportsbook will look like. It will replace the Game 7 Grill in the plaza outside the ballpark.

The 20,000-square-foot building will have two floors of sports-betting space -- both live tellers and kiosks, an indoor bar and dining room with LED screens, an outdoor patio, VIP lounge, and broadcast studio.

Caesar's Entertainment, Inc./concept rendering

While construction and subsequent renovations are not expected to be completed until early 2022, beginning Sept 9, people will be able to place bets at windows 21-25 at Chase Field. Five kiosks will also be installed on the north side of the plaza, the D-backs said.

The Phoenix Suns partnered with FanDuel. The Phoenix Mercury partnered with Bally. The Arizona Cardinals partnered with BetMGM. TPC Scottsdale partnered with DraftKings. Arizona Rattlers partnered with BetRivers. Phoenix Speedway went with Barstool Sportsbook.

The Arizona Coyotes have not announced a partnership.