TEMPE, AZ - Spinato's Pizzeria is building a test kitchen in Tempe.
The 4,500-square-foot kitchen will be part of the company's new $4.5 million, 25,000-square-foot headquarters near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. It is slated to open later this year.
"We are thrilled to finally have this space for our company," said Anthony Spinato, Vice President of Spinato's Pizzeria, in a written statement. "It gives us room for our creativity to grow, and we are excited to test new recipes, as well as continuing to provide even more homemade proprietary items to our restaurants."