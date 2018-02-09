TEMPE, AZ - Spinato's Pizzeria is building a test kitchen in Tempe.

The 4,500-square-foot kitchen will be part of the company's new $4.5 million, 25,000-square-foot headquarters near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. It is slated to open later this year.

"We are thrilled to finally have this space for our company," said Anthony Spinato, Vice President of Spinato's Pizzeria, in a written statement. "It gives us room for our creativity to grow, and we are excited to test new recipes, as well as continuing to provide even more homemade proprietary items to our restaurants."

The pizzeria will use the kitchen to make its dough in bigger batches and allow it to cold ferment for 48 to 72 hours, which will then be delivered to its five Valley restaurants.

Currently, each restaurant has limited prep space and the dough typically ferments for 24 to 48 hours, the company said.

So, what's the result? A better tasting pizza, according to the company.

The test kitchen will also be used to make and store its ready-to-ship and frozen pizzas found in select grocery stores. Those are labeled under the Spinato's Fine Foods brand.

The kitchen will be on the first floor of the building. Company offices will occupy the second floor.