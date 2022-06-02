SomiSomi Soft Serve and Taiyaki to open first Arizona location in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A Korean style soft serve chain based in California is finally making its way to Arizona! SomiSomi Soft Serve and Taiyaki is set to open this summer in Chandler.

“We’re always looking for sort of vibrant communities, diverse communities… and Chandler definitely fit the bill for that,” said Nobi Nakanishi, marketing director of SomiSomi, to ABC15.

SomiSomi is known for their Korean dessert known as Ah-Boong, which contains your choice of soft serve, toppings and a fish-shaped waffle cone filled with a special filling.

SOFT SERVE

“They can expect the creamiest ice cream they’ve ever had. We spend a lot of time with our [research and development team] and developing like the perfect milk-mix, ice-cream base,” said Nakanishi.

SomiSomi Soft Serve and Taiyaki

Flavors include ube, banana, matcha, coffee, sesame, and strawberry. Plus, many of their flavors are lactose-free.

TAIYAKI

If you’re not in the mood for something cold, you can try their Taiyaki.

SomiSomi Soft Serve and Taiyaki

“So Taiyaki is a traditional Japanese dessert. It’s kind of like a warm hot pocket. Traditionally [Taiyaki] is filled with red bean… it’s like a century old dessert,” said Nakanishi to ABC15. “Now we have our contemporary version. It includes everything from Oreo, to taro, custard and [even] Nutella.”

