Someburros to open three new locations in the North and West Valley

Credit: Someburros
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 18:48:40-04

PHOENIX, AZ — The longtime Valley restaurant chain Someburros is opening three new locations in the West Valley this year!

The authentic Sonoran-style Mexican Food chain currently has 12 locations in the state, but soon enough Arizonans will also be able to grab a bite in Goodyear, Peoria and the north Phoenix area.

According to a news release, here’s where Someburros will open the new locations:

Goodyear: 50 N. Estrella Parkway

  • Expected open date: Spring 2022

Peoria: Northeast corner of Thunderbird Rd & 83rd Avenue

  • Expected open date: Fall 2022

North Phoenix: Southwest corner of Jomax Rd. & Norterra Parkway

  • Expected open date: Winter 2022

Never been to Someburros? The popular Mexican restaurant is known for its burros, but there are other dishes to try such as their famous crispy tacos, enchiladas, tamales and their nachos.

Watch the date: April 7 is national “Burrito Day” and Someburros will be selling their Bean & Cheese Burro for $4!

