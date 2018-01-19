Someburros to open eighth restaurant in Tempe near Arizona State University

TEMPE, AZ - Someburros has plans to open an eighth restaurant in the Valley.

The local Mexican restaurant chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant near Rural Road and Apache Blvd. in Tempe, directly across the street from the Moxy Hotel.

It will have a street-side patio and seating for up to 90 people, a news release said.

The restaurant expects to open "early 2018."

A hiring fair will be held at the restaurant, 1314 S. Rural Road, on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The restaurant is looking to fill up to 50 positions including managers, cooks, dishwashers and cashiers.

People should bring resumes, class schedules and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

The restaurant is also offering an incentive to Arizona State University students.

Under its inaugural "Burro for Books" campaign, students who get hired and stay hired through the spring semester, and maintain a 3.0-grade point average, will receive a $250 reimbursement for their books, the release said.

"As a family of ASU alum, we're big supporters of our alma mater, and we're hopeful this incentive will help us land some hardworking students for our newest location," said Tim Vasquez, president of Someburros, in a written statement.

Last September, Someburros opened a restaurant in Queen Creek, its seventh Valley location.

The eatery was founded by George and Mary Vasquez. The first restaurant opened in 1986.