SOLD OUT: Diamondbacks to host Phoenix Suns Game 4 watch party at Chase Field: Here is how to get tickets

PHOENIX — Update (July 13): All 15,000 tickets available for the Suns watch party at Chase Field have been sold, according to a spokesperson for the D-backs. No tickets will be available at the gate. The event is sold out.

Fans not able to make it to Milwaukee to cheer on the Phoenix Suns during Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be able to watch the game from inside Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Wednesday's game -- tip-off is set for 6 p.m. -- will be broadcast on the D-backs' DBTV scoreboard, the D-backs announced Sunday morning. Previously, the Suns said that they would not host a road game rally for Game 4 at the arena.

Tickets are $10, plus processing fees, and went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021. Tickers are not required for kids two and younger.

Shortly after tickets went on sale, some people complained about the various online fees that increased ticket prices from the advertised $10 to nearly $20 per ticket.

When an ABC15 producer went through the process to purchase tickets early Monday, Ticketmaster showed a $5.75 service fee, a $2 facility charge, and a $3 processing fee, which brought the total cost for two $10 tickets to $38.50.

A spokesperson for the D-backs told ABC15 in an email that the system experienced two glitches after tickets went on sale -- people were charged higher processing fees when it should have been $2-3 per ticket, and people were not able to select mobile tickets and instead were told to go to Will Call to pick them up.

Will Call will not be open and people will only be issued mobile tickets, the D-backs spokesperson said. Tickets to the watch person will also not be sold at the gate. Both issues have been corrected, according to the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Chase Field will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. Seating will be first-come, first-served in the lower levels of the stadium. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Parking will be available inside the Chase Field parking garage for $5. Concessions will be open inside the stadium during the game.

If you're not able to make it to the Suns watch party, you can watch the game from home on ABC15. Our team coverage begins at 5 p.m.

Editor's note: Our article has been updated to include information on two glitches that the system experienced shortly after tickets went on sale and response from D-backs spokesperson.