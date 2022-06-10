Social club 'X Club' to open in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new social club is coming to Phoenix! X Phoenix will open the "X Club" later this month.

The club will offer many amenities like a rooftop lounge with a bar and restaurant, a fully equipped gym, and what they say will be the largest pool and hot tub in downtown Phoenix.

Residents of X Phoenix, a residential complex that opened earlier this year, will get a free membership to the club, but memberships will also be available to the public.

The X Club is set to open on Monday, June 20.

A grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the pool. The event that will feature live music, food and drinks, giveaways, and more is open to the public.