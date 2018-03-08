Sneak peek: 4 new TV shows to watch on ABC15

PHOENIX - A magician-turned-FBI informant. A competition to find the next pop star. The latest courtroom drama from powerhouse Shonda Rhimes. And Roseanne Barr.

Here is a sneak peek at four new shows coming to ABC -- and ABC15!

AMERICAN IDOL

The national singing competition that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Arizona's own Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson, and others, is back after a brief hiatus -- this time on ABC!

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie have been tapped to judge, while Ryan Seacrest is back to host.

The two-hour premiere airs Sunday, March 11 at 7 p.m. on ABC15.

DECEPTION

Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a master magician and illusionist, is hired by the FBI to use his illusions and tricks to help "catch the world's most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career."

The show premieres Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC15, right after "American Idol."

FOR THE PEOPLE

For The People is the newest show from producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of TV hits Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and Scandal.

The show follows "six talented young lawyers working on opposite sides of the law and handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country."

It premieres Tuesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC15.

ROSEANNE

After 21 years, the original cast of the TV sitcom "Roseanne" is back for a reboot. According to reports, the show will tackle modern-day issues and politics, but the Conners will still be up to their crass, out-of-control antics.

The reboot premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC.