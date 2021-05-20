Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix lifting mask requirements, advanced reservations on Saturday, May 22

PHOENIX — Beginning on Saturday, May 22, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor will no longer require vaccinated employees or customers to wear a mask inside the water park.

Hurricane Harbor will also end its temperature screenings and will no longer require guests to make a reservation in advance to visit the Glendale water park beginning Saturday, according to an announcement on its social media accounts. Reservations are still required for those who want to visit on Friday, May 21.

Guests who are not considered to be fully vaccinated are asked to continue wearing their face masks.

Six Flags -- like other businesses -- updated its safety guidance after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people could resume most indoor and outdoor activities, including attending crowded events, without needing to wear a mask.

The CDC never recommended masks be worn while swimming or on a water slide. There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread in water, including water parks, community pools, lakes, or oceans.

Due to a federal mandate that is still in place, masks are required on public transit, including at airports, on planes, on buses, and on trains.