Six Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 vegan list

PHOENIX, AZ — Several Valley spots made Yelp’s top 100 vegan restaurants in the US & Canada!
Yelp says their team tapped into their data to create the “top” international vegan spots. Here's how the Arizona restaurants ranked on the top 100 list:
#3: Tumerico
Location: Tucson
Address: 2526 E. 6th Street
Before you go: The Latin inspired restaurant strives to create locally sourced and organic dishes.
#5: Casa de Falafel
Location: Glendale
Address: 4920 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 119
What to know: This West Valley restaurant’s specialty is Mediterranean food, and they are known for their Falafel!
#27. Urban Fresh
Location: Tucson
Address: 73 E Pennington Street
What to expect: Smoothies, fresh juices, wraps and sandwiches
#40. The Uprooted Kitchen
Location: Gilbert
Address: 3000 E Ray Rd Bldg 6, Ste 105
If you go: This restaurant is a plant-based eatery, so expect dishes that are vegan, organic and even gluten-free.
#62. Veggie Village
Location: Phoenix
Address: 1255 E Northern Avenue
What’s on the menu: This spot serves Asian fusion vegetarian dishes, and all their desserts are vegan & gluten free.
#79. Desert Roots Kitchen
Location: Tempe
Address: 414 S Mill Avenue Ste 111
What to know: This woman-owned spot in Tempe has a menu that consists of gluten-free food and have recently re-opened their deli case.