Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Six Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 vegan list

Several Arizona food places rank in Yelp’s top 100 vegan restaurants.
The fast-casual restaurant announced its return to our state on social media Thursday.
242092317_4340221949347188_6459836157325222950_n.jpeg
Restaurant: Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 17:26:58-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Several Valley spots made Yelp’s top 100 vegan restaurants in the US & Canada!

Yelp says their team tapped into their data to create the “top” international vegan spots. Here's how the Arizona restaurants ranked on the top 100 list:

#3: Tumerico
Location: Tucson
Address: 2526 E. 6th Street
Before you go: The Latin inspired restaurant strives to create locally sourced and organic dishes.

#5: Casa de Falafel
Location: Glendale
Address: 4920 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 119
What to know: This West Valley restaurant’s specialty is Mediterranean food, and they are known for their Falafel!

#27. Urban Fresh
Location: Tucson
Address: 73 E Pennington Street
What to expect: Smoothies, fresh juices, wraps and sandwiches

#40. The Uprooted Kitchen
Location: Gilbert
Address: 3000 E Ray Rd Bldg 6, Ste 105
If you go: This restaurant is a plant-based eatery, so expect dishes that are vegan, organic and even gluten-free.

#62. Veggie Village
Location: Phoenix
Address: 1255 E Northern Avenue
What’s on the menu: This spot serves Asian fusion vegetarian dishes, and all their desserts are vegan & gluten free.

#79. Desert Roots Kitchen
Location: Tempe
Address: 414 S Mill Avenue Ste 111
What to know: This woman-owned spot in Tempe has a menu that consists of gluten-free food and have recently re-opened their deli case.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems