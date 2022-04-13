Six Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 vegan list

PHOENIX, AZ — Several Valley spots made Yelp’s top 100 vegan restaurants in the US & Canada!

Yelp says their team tapped into their data to create the “top” international vegan spots. Here's how the Arizona restaurants ranked on the top 100 list:

#3: Tumerico

Location: Tucson

Address: 2526 E. 6th Street

Before you go: The Latin inspired restaurant strives to create locally sourced and organic dishes.

#5: Casa de Falafel

Location: Glendale

Address: 4920 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 119

What to know: This West Valley restaurant’s specialty is Mediterranean food, and they are known for their Falafel!

#27. Urban Fresh

Location: Tucson

Address: 73 E Pennington Street

What to expect: Smoothies, fresh juices, wraps and sandwiches

#40. The Uprooted Kitchen

Location: Gilbert

Address: 3000 E Ray Rd Bldg 6, Ste 105

If you go: This restaurant is a plant-based eatery, so expect dishes that are vegan, organic and even gluten-free.

#62. Veggie Village

Location: Phoenix

Address: 1255 E Northern Avenue

What’s on the menu: This spot serves Asian fusion vegetarian dishes, and all their desserts are vegan & gluten free.

#79. Desert Roots Kitchen

Location: Tempe

Address: 414 S Mill Avenue Ste 111

What to know: This woman-owned spot in Tempe has a menu that consists of gluten-free food and have recently re-opened their deli case.