Single tickets to see 'Hamilton' at ASU Gammage go on sale June 21

TEMPE, AZ — After being on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Broadway will return to ASU Gammage's stage in the fall with a five-week run of Lin Manuel Miranda's smash hit, Hamilton.

The Tony Award-winning musical will return to ASU Gammage September 8 – October 10, 2021.

Here is how to try and get tickets to the show.

Season subscriptions for ASU Gammage's 2021-2022 season have been on sale for months. Shows include Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Tootsie, Hadestown, Come From Away, and Oklahoma!

Disney's Lion King will also return to ASU Gammage, though it is not part of the season subscription.

Officials at ASU Gammage have long said season subscriptions were the best way people could guarantee their seats to see Hamilton and the rest of the season's shows. Those who previously purchased season subscriptions were automatically transferred to the current season.

But, for those not looking to see all eight shows in the season, single tickets to see Hamilton will go on sale on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available via ASU Gammage's website, ASUGammage.com, or via phone, 480-965-3434.

Phone lines will be open Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The theater's in-person box office is currently closed.

Tickets range between $49-$299 for all performances. There is a limit of eight tickets per account, a news release said.

As Hamilton has done during its previous runs, there will also be a lottery for 40 $10 tickets to every performance. Details on when and how to enter the lottery will be announced closer to the show's run, the theater said.

Single tickets for the rest of the season's seasons are not on sale. On-sale dates for those shows have not been announced.

ASU GAMMAGE'S 2021-2022 SEASON