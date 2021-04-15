Sibley's West in downtown Chandler is closing in June, owners looking forward to retirement

CHANDLER, AZ — From State Forty-Eight t-shirts and hats to desert cups and mugs to prickly pear lollipops and candy, Sibley's West in downtown Chandler has been a staple gift shop for Arizonans and tourists alike looking for local and unique items for more than a decade.

After 11 years, owners John and Michelle Wolfe are retiring and recently announced that they would close their beloved store in June.

In a post on their website, the Wolfe's said they intended to officially close in the fall when their lease expired but moved it up a few months to allow another business to move in and begin construction.

"We are grateful to have met so many great people at Sibley's West --- our talented team members, hundreds of Arizona artists and business people, and, of course, our loyal guests, who made the store successful," the Wolfe's wrote.

In an email to ABC15 late Wednesday, John Wolfe declined to name the new business moving in, wanting to leave it up to that business owner to make their own announcement.

Sibley's West will have a retirement sale before the official closing date, according to its website. Additional details would be announced in the coming weeks.

As for their retirement plans, the Wolfe's said: "We have a lot of travel planned and friends and family to reconnect with."

The shop is located on the corner of San Marcos Place and Boston Street in downtown Chandler. It is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

Sibley's West

72 S. San Marcos Place Chandler, AZ 85225

www.sibleyswest.com