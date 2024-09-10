Watch Now
September 11 ceremonies and events taking place around the Valley

Places to honor 9/11 victims this 2024
9/11 Tempe, Arizona
ABC15 | File 2023
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — There are several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley this week.

Here’s our round-up.

Tempe Healing Field

  • When: September 7-11.
  • Special times to keep in mind:
    • Healing Field® Tribute takes place at 5:45 a.m. on 9/11/24. This tribute is open to the public. In this service they will be reading the names of the victims beginning at 5:46 a.m. which is when the first plane hit the first tower.
    • The Candlelight Vigil will take place on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
    • ‘Stand down the field’ this takes place on Thursday, September 12 at 6 a.m. -volunteers are welcomed.
  • Where: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

  • When: Saturday, September 14, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.
    • Packet pickup is on Friday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Salt River fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]
  • You can join as an Individual climber, team captain or team member right here.

9/11 Heroes Run | Travis Manion Foundation

Gilbert 9/11 Memorial

  • When: Wednesday, September 11.
  • Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. and the ‘Tribute in Light’ begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: 9/11 Memorial Plaza [50 E. Civic Center Drive]

REMEMBERING SODHI

The video in the player below talks about Balbir Singh Sodhi, a man who was killed in the nation's first retaliation hate crime for 9/11.

Sikh family speaks about forgiveness, community in honor of Mesa man murdered after 9/11

His brother talked to ABC15 back in 2021 about his legacy, forgiveness, and community.

Read more about his story, right here.

