September 11 ceremonies and events taking place around the Valley

TEMPE, AZ — There are several 9/11 memorial events happening across the Valley this week.

Here’s our round-up.

Tempe Healing Field



When: September 7-11.

Special times to keep in mind:

Healing Field ® Tribute takes place at 5:45 a.m. on 9/11/24 . This tribute is open to the public. In this service they will be reading the names of the victims beginning at 5:46 a.m. which is when the first plane hit the first tower. The Candlelight Vigil will take place on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. ‘Stand down the field’ this takes place on Thursday, September 12 at 6 a.m. -volunteers are welcomed.

Where: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb



When: Saturday, September 14, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Packet pickup is on Friday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River fields at Talking Stick [7555 N Pima Rd]

You can join as an Individual climber, team captain or team member right here.

9/11 Heroes Run | Travis Manion Foundation



When: Saturday, September 14, at 8 a.m. [registration starts at 6 a.m.]

Packet pickup will be held from 12 p.m. – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10 at The Runners Den [6505 N 16 St] in Phoenix.

Where: Kiwanis Park [Mill Ave. and All America Way] in Tempe.

Click here to register.



Gilbert 9/11 Memorial



When: Wednesday, September 11.

Ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. and the ‘Tribute in Light’ begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 9/11 Memorial Plaza [50 E. Civic Center Drive]

REMEMBERING SODHI

The video in the player below talks about Balbir Singh Sodhi, a man who was killed in the nation's first retaliation hate crime for 9/11.

Sikh family speaks about forgiveness, community in honor of Mesa man murdered after 9/11

His brother talked to ABC15 back in 2021 about his legacy, forgiveness, and community.

Read more about his story, right here.