TEMPE, AZ — The Bierman Autism Centers in Tempe is throwing a sensory-friendly Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday, April 1, to provide a “fun, inclusive experience for kids of all ages and abilities,” according to a press release.

The egg-cellent event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will have a plastic egg decorating station, complete with stickers, glitter, and paint for personalized eggs.

A bubble truck will also be on site, blowing bubbles of all shapes and sizes into the air.

The Easter Bunny is set to make an appearance, ready to take photos with families and kids.

IF YOU GO:

DATE: Saturday, April 1, 2023

TIME: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

LOCATION: 1729 W. Greentree Drive, Tempe