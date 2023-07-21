See Keanu Reeves perform with his band ‘Dogstar’ in Phoenix this summer

PHOENIX — Dogstar band members Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves will be hitting the road together this year for the ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour!’

Get excited, the band is set to make a concert tour stop this summer in Phoenix!

The Valley stop will be the second show of the tour’s lineup.

Along with the tour announcement, Dogstar will release a new album on October 6 called “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.” For now, the band has released their new single “Everything Turns Around. ”

IF YOU GO



Date: Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. [ doors open at 7 p.m.] This is a 21+ show, more information can be found here.

Location: Crescent Ballroom [308 N 2nd Ave] in Phoenix

Tickets:

According to a news release sent to ABC15, “Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. PT/2pm ET until Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.” Tickets go on sale for the public go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.





*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.