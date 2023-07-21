Watch Now
See Keanu Reeves perform with his band ‘Dogstar’ in Phoenix this summer

Discover the fun and the excitement of July in our state! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do in the Valley this month, new entertainment ventures and of course, highlighting great recent events and moments in our community.
Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 13:14:31-04

PHOENIX — Dogstar band members Bret Domrose, Rob Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves will be hitting the road together this year for the ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour!’

Get excited, the band is set to make a concert tour stop this summer in Phoenix!

The Valley stop will be the second show of the tour’s lineup.

Along with the tour announcement, Dogstar will release a new album on October 6 called “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees.” For now, the band has released their new single “Everything Turns Around. ”

IF YOU GO

  • Date: Friday, Aug. 11, at 8 p.m. [ doors open at 7 p.m.] This is a 21+ show, more information can be found here.
  • Location: Crescent Ballroom [308 N 2nd Ave] in Phoenix
  • Tickets:
    • According to a news release sent to ABC15, “Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. PT/2pm ET until Thursday, July 20 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.”
    • Tickets go on sale for the public go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

