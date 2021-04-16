See inside: FatCats opens newest entertainment venue in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Bowling, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, virtual reality, arcade games, and the movies are all on the menu at Fat Cats, which will open its third entertainment venue on Friday in Queen Creek.

Josh Frigerio, ABC15 A look inside Fat Cats' new entertainment venue in Queen Creek. It has eight movie theaters, bowling lanes, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, virtual reality, arcade games, and a bar and grill. It opens at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 16. There are two other locations in Gilbert and Mesa.

The 61,000-square-foot venue will open at 5 p.m., near Riggs Roads and Ellsworth. It is home to 20 bowling lanes, eight movie screens, three virtual reality bays, a mini-golf course, an arcade, and a restaurant and bar.

"Fat Cats Queen Creek has been a long time coming," said Trevor Cannon, marketing manager at Fat Cats. "The Town, I feel like, knew we were coming before we knew we were coming, which was really kind of fun."

As part of the grand opening celebrations, there will be a ribbon-cutting at 4:45 p.m. There will also be face painting, a balloon artist, giveaways, and free swag, according to the website.

Masks are not required as restrictions have been lifted in the state, but are encouraged, said Trevor Cannon, marketing manager at Fat Cats.

"As far as safety protocols, Fat Cats has always been safety first, even before the pandemic. So making sure that bowling balls are cleaned, shoes are cleaned, arcade is cleaned, making sure that when you come to your seat in your theater, it's like it's brand new, never been touched," he said. "That's our goal moving forward,"

Last year, movie theaters in Arizona were shut down, along with other business. As restrictions were eased, Fat Cats began showing kid-friendly movies and throwbacks.

Now that some movies are beginning to see theatrical releases again, Cannon said people are headed back to the movies.

"We've seen that people kind of are like, not only excited to get out but are really eager to get out. They've been stuck at home or whatever, whatever the situation might be, we found with theaters is it's really exciting is that we still have movies that are coming. But we know that those big blockbusters are going to be movies that people always want to see in the theater."

IF YOU GO:

Fat Cats - Queen Creek

20660 E Riggs Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142

www.fatcatsfun.com/queencreek