Score deals and freebies this Halloween in the Valley

Screaming deals you won’t want to miss
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 24, 2022
PHOENIX — Other than getting free candy on Halloween, there are other ‘treats’ you can score on this spooky holiday!

Here’s where to go:

Pita Jungle

  • FREE kids meal “with the purchase of an adult entrée.” The is valid for dine-in, limit four per table, “at participating locations.”
  • When: Monday, October 31.

Koibito Poké 

  • Get 20% off your poke bowl if you wear your costume.
  • When:  Monday, October 31.

ComicX at Desert Ridge Marketplace 

  • “Costumed children 12 and under a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entrée,” read a press release.
  • When: from October 24-31

IHOP

  • According to the pancake chain restaurant, kids 12 and under get a free ‘scary face pancake’. Deal available dine-in only.
  • When: from October 24-31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BOORITO returns to Chipotle

  • “Fans who sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a Chipotle restaurant in the U.S. on October 31 from 3 pm local time to close while dressed up in costume can receive a $6 entrée,” read a press release.

Krispy Kreme

  • Wear your costume and get one free doughnut: limit 1 per guest per visit. 
  • When:  Monday, October 31.

Baskin Robbins

  • Deal: the ice cream shop is offering “31% Off All Scoops.”
  • When:  Monday, October 31.

Del Taco

  • The business wraps its “Tacoberfest” with a special deal on Halloween.
  • Deal: Free carne asada stuffed quesadilla taco guac’d up with any $3 purchase.
  • When:  Monday, October 31.

Applebee’s

  • The restaurant is having limited-time drinks called ‘spooky sips’ for just $6.

