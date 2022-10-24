Score deals and freebies this Halloween in the Valley

PHOENIX — Other than getting free candy on Halloween, there are other ‘treats’ you can score on this spooky holiday!

Here’s where to go:

Pita Jungle

FREE kids meal “with the purchase of an adult entrée.” The is valid for dine-in, limit four per table, “at participating locations.”

When: Monday, October 31.



Koibito Poké

Get 20% off your poke bowl if you wear your costume.

When: Monday, October 31.

ComicX at Desert Ridge Marketplace

“Costumed children 12 and under a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entrée,” read a press release.

When: from October 24-31

IHOP

According to the pancake chain restaurant, kids 12 and under get a free ‘scary face pancake’. Deal available dine-in only.

When: from October 24-31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BOORITO returns to Chipotle

“Fans who sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a Chipotle restaurant in the U.S. on October 31 from 3 pm local time to close while dressed up in costume can receive a $6 entrée,” read a press release.

Krispy Kreme

Wear your costume and get one free doughnut: limit 1 per guest per visit.

When: Monday, October 31.



Baskin Robbins

Deal: the ice cream shop is offering “31% Off All Scoops.”

When: Monday, October 31.

Del Taco

The business wraps its “Tacoberfest” with a special deal on Halloween.

Deal: Free carne asada stuffed quesadilla taco guac’d up with any $3 purchase.

with any $3 purchase. When: Monday, October 31.

Applebee’s

The restaurant is having limited-time drinks called ‘spooky sips’ for just $6.

