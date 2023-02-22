Scheels: Sporting goods store with entertainment sets opening date for Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ — Scheels, a sporting goods store with entertainment, has confirmed the opening date for its first Arizona store! The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom.
According to Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store Leader, this Chandler location is set to open on September 30. Although the Arizona debut is months away, here’s what the new retailer will bring to the Valley in regard to products and family-friendly experiences.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the amenities this new store will bring to the Valley;
- 75 specialty shops: The company prides itself in being a ‘one-stop shop,’ and to do so, they’ve built specialty shops inside its own store. “There’s 75 separate shops in [there] ranging from hunting, fishing, firearms, baseball, softball, our café downstairs, clothing – men, woman, youth and all different types- there’s home décor, bikes… so many different things that we do,” said Sikich.
- A Ferris Wheel: the 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride.
- An aquarium: According to Sikich, guests at the store will be able to see [at no cost] a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with 800 to 1,000 fish.
- Other attractions include a shooting gallery, a golf simulator, a baseball simulator, a café, Fuzziwigs [candy store with homemade concoctions and classic treats], and Rollerball [bowling]. ‘The whole thing is not to make a shopping destination, it’s a family experience to shop but to enjoy your time as well,’ said Sikich to ABC15.
IF YOU GO
- Opening date: September 30, 2023.
- Location: Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd] in Chandler
- Scheels is looking to hire about 500 people; according to its representatives, on March 1st the link to apply to work at the Chandler location will go live at Scheels.com/careers. The company looks to hire part-time and full-time positions.