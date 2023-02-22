Scheels: Sporting goods store with entertainment sets opening date for Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ — Scheels, a sporting goods store with entertainment, has confirmed the opening date for its first Arizona store! The new retail shop will be located at the Chandler Fashion Center- taking over the former Nordstrom.

Scheels Exterior rendering of the Scheels location in Arizona.

According to Louie Sikich, Scheels’ store Leader, this Chandler location is set to open on September 30. Although the Arizona debut is months away, here’s what the new retailer will bring to the Valley in regard to products and family-friendly experiences.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the amenities this new store will bring to the Valley;

75 specialty shops: The company prides itself in being a ‘one-stop shop,’ and to do so, they’ve built specialty shops inside its own store. “There’s 75 separate shops in [there] ranging from hunting, fishing, firearms, baseball, softball, our café downstairs, clothing – men, woman, youth and all different types- there’s home décor, bikes… so many different things that we do,” said Sikich.

A Ferris Wheel: the 45-foot-high Ferris Wheel will cost $1 [per person] to ride.

Louie Sikich | Scheels The layout of the Scheels location in Arizona: The two-story business is set to open this fall. According to Sikich the first floor will feature the following: an aquarium, clothing and shoe shops, Ginna’s Café, and the Ferris Wheel. Meanwhile, the second floor will have its home décor shop, bowling, an arcade, golf simulators and hitting bays where you can test out your clubs before purchasing them, and three shooting lanes for archery.

An aquarium: According to Sikich, guests at the store will be able to see [at no cost] a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with 800 to 1,000 fish.



Other attractions include a shooting gallery, a golf simulator, a baseball simulator, a café, Fuzziwigs [candy store with homemade concoctions and classic treats], and Rollerball [bowling]. ‘The whole thing is not to make a shopping destination, it’s a family experience to shop but to enjoy your time as well,’ said Sikich to ABC15.

IF YOU GO